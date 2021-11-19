One more year, we have here the most famous shopping and discounts party in its 2021 edition: Black Friday. There are still a few days until the last Friday in November, the original date of this festival of offers. But the promotions in stores such as Amazon, PcComponentes, El Corte Inglés or MediaMarkt They have already fired the starting gun and we have a lot of the most interesting offers available.

So if we don’t want to run out of them or wait for Friday, November 26, the official Black Friday, from now on we can take a look at the catalogs of these stores and anticipate some purchases in which we will save a good handful of euros.

Christmas is just around the corner. And what better time to start with the typical Christmas shopping than right now, taking advantage of thousands of Black Friday discounts. And why not, we can also indulge ourselves.

SSD NVMe WD Blue SN550 1 TB – Black Friday Sale at Amazon

To give an extra speed and storage to any gaming equipment, be it desktop, laptop and even for PlayStation 5 (where it is great to install any of the games that are on sale for Black Friday in the PS Store), the SSD NVMe are the best option on the market. And this Western Digital 1TB model is cheaper than ever at Amazon. We can get it for 80.99 euros (compared to the 135.53 euros that it usually costs.

WD Blue SN550 1 TB NVMe SSD, Gen3 x4 PCIe, M.2 2280, 3D NAND





This NVMe SSD belongs to the Blue family of the manufacturer Western Digital, and is only one step below the “black leg” of the firm: the WD Black. It is available in different variants in relation to capacity, and it incorporates 1 TB where we can fit dozens of games and their updates. In addition, it has excellent ratings and is one of the best-selling NVMe SSDs for its good value for money.

Lenovo Legion 5 – Black Friday Deal at Amazon

Lenovo’s Legion laptop family is one of the most loved by gamers, thanks to a great heat dissipation system and settings for all types of users. And this model with the RTX 3060 is at an all-time low on Amazon.: take it for 1,149.99 euros (before 1,299.99 euros).

Lenovo Legion 5 Gen 6- Gaming Laptop 15.6 “FullHD 120Hz (AMD Ryzen 7 5800H, 16GB RAM, 1TB SSD, NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3060-6GB, No Operating System) Blue / Black – Portuguese QWERTY Keyboard





This gaming laptop features an RTX 3060 GPU, a high-performance Ryzen 7 5800H processor, 16GB of RAM, and 1TB of SSD storage. In addition to a 15.6-inch screen with Full HD resolution and a refresh rate of 120 Hz. With it we can play whatever we want, taking advantage of ray tracing and DLSS. Of course, its keyboard has the Portuguese layout.

AOC C27G2ZE / BK – Black Friday Offer at Amazon

If you are looking for a monitor for your next generation console or for your PC or gaming laptop, this AOC is at an all-time low for € 199.99 on Amazon (originally € 319)

AOC C27G2ZE / BK – 27 “FHD curved gaming monitor (1920×1080, 1500R, 240Hz, 0.5 ms, VA, FreeSync Premium, 300 cd / m, VESA, HDMI 2×2.0, Displayport 1×1.2) Black / red





With a 27-inch diagonal, a 1920 x 1080 resolution and, beware, a refresh rate of no less than 240 Hz, this AOC C27G2ZE / BK monitor incorporates ideal features to squeeze our favorite video games. It is also curved, which is appreciated in large screens like this, uses VA technology and includes such interesting features as AMD FreeSync and a response time of just 0.5 milliseconds.

Gigabyte AERO 15 OLED XD-73ES644SP – Black Friday Offer in PcComponentes

One of the preferred laptops among content creators and with more than enough performance to play whatever we want, this excellent Gigabyte AERO 15, is reduced to 1,599 euros in PcComponentes (compared to its usual 1,999 euros).

GIGABYTE PORTABLE Aero 15 OLED XD-73ES644SP, i7-11800H, 32GB, SSD 1TB, 15.6 “Samsung UHD OLED, RTX 3070Q / 8GB, NO ODD, Win 10 Pro





Offer for this true beast of portable gaming: the Gigabyte AERO 15 OLED XD-73ES644SP. With a 15.6-inch diagonal with 4K resolution and, beware, an OLED panel, few notebooks offer better image quality. But beyond your monitor, This AERO stands out for having a NVIDIA RTX 3070 graphics, a high-performance Intel Core i7-11800H processor, 32 GB of RAM and 1 TB of SSD storage. Enough to install and play dozens of latest generation games with great graphic quality.