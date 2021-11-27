In this article, ComputerHoy could receive a commission for your purchases. More information.

When the Black friday, we all make a list of the most desired products. This is a problem, because stores like Amazon have millions of products.

Inevitably we are going to miss thousands of bargains of articles that, perhaps, we had not fallen into them, but that can be very useful, or have more discounts than others that we had on our list.

We have collected 7 Amazon deals for Black Friday away from the big lights, with quality products, which have a good discount. Surely more than one attracts your attention …

Discover the best offers and discounts that you will find on Amazon, MediaMarkt, PcComponentes, El Corte Inglés and many more during Black Friday 2021.

A good opportunity to discover new products, and great bargains.

As an alternative, here are the 10 products that are sweeping Amazon’s Black Friday.

LG Gram

If you are looking an ultra-thin premium laptop, and with only 1 kg of weight, the LG Gram is one of the best on the market, with a discount of no less than 600 euros. And it comes with Windows 11 installed!

It has a highly resistant magnesium and nanocarbon chassis passing 7 tests of the military standard (MIL-810G).

Its 14-inch IPS screen with 1920 x 1200 pixel resolution has hardly any frames. Ride the brand new Intel Core i7-1165G7 processor with 16 GB of RAM and a 1 TB NVMe SSS.

It is exceptional hardware for a reference notebook.

LG Gram for 999 euros

23.8 “Huawei monitor

Are you looking a cheap monitor to mount a PC, or to renew the old one you already have?

Pay attention to this 24-inch Huawei monitor with 1080p resolution, and blue light filter to protect the eyes.

It has an elegant frameless design, and can be hung on the wall (if you buy a separate VESA adapter). With HDMI and VGA connections, and a 29% discount.

23.8-inch Huawei monitor for 99 euros

Cecotec Mambo 10090

The most advanced Cecotec kitchen robot, with 150 euros discount.

It is a spectacular kitchen robot multifunction with 30 functions: chop, chop, liquefy, crush, sauté, grind, pulverize, grate, reheat, whisk, yogurt, whip, emulsify, mix, cook, stir, steam, poach, confit, knead, and cook at low temperature.

It also boils, keeps warm, ferments, SlowMambo, cooks with degree-by-degree precision, cooks in a bain-marie, slow cooks, zero speed and has a turbo function.

If you like to keep up to date with the latest offers and product recommendations, you can follow them in real time on the Computerhoy.com channel on Telegram, where we will keep you informed of the latest technology discounts.

Comes with a 3.3 liter stainless steel jug high quality suitable for quick and easy cleaning in the dishwasher.

Its zero speed allows cooking and frying without the need to set speed, as if it were a casserole or a frying pan. And, in addition, with the advantage of cooking without a lid.

Incorporates a two-tier steamer with great capacity to be able to steam without limits.

Cecotec Mambo 10090 food processor for only 299 euros

Xiaomi Mi Electric Scooter Essential Electric Scooter

Xiaomi electric scooters are among the best sellers. They are very cool, they use premium materials, and their quality / price ratio is excellent. Now with 70 euros discount.

The Xiaomi Mi Electric Scooter Essential It has a range of 20 kilometers, and circulates at a speed of 20 km / h.

Use a KERS system, as in Formula 1, to recover battery when braking.

AND is one of the safest, because it integrates a speed regulation system that helps to maintain a constant speed set by the driver to avoid bumps related to acceleration.

In addition, a double braking system equipped with a regenerative braking system and disc on the rear wheel, and an E-ABS system on the front wheel.

Xiaomi Mi Electric Scooter Essential Scooter for 279.99 euros

Foldable treadmill

You have to lose all those kilos gained in the Christmas feasts, and the most enjoyable way to do it is with a treadmill.

This Fitfiu model is reduced by 25%. It offers an adjustable speed of up to 14 km / h, with a power of 1500 W, and a running surface 40 x 110 cm

Incorporates a heart rate monitor, and 12 training programs. It is completely foldable, and accepts a maximum weight of 90 Kilos.

Treadmill for 257.99 euros

Sony WH-1000XM3 Noise Canceling Headphones

You will not find better wireless noise canceling headphones in relation quality price, that these Sony WH-1000XM3. Only the XM4s exceed them, but they are worth 100 euros more, and the improvement does not justify the price difference.

Have premium noise cancellation with smart mode to let in ambient sound and voices, if desired.

The sound quality is exceptional, they are light and comfortable, and the battery lasts 30 hours. They are also compatible with Alexa and the Google Assistant.

Sony WH-1000XM3 noise canceling headphones for 188 euros

Two Philips Hue bulbs

The Philips Hue bulbs They revolutionized home lighting with the option of controlling them by mobile, and adjusting the brightness and colors.

They no longer need control devices, they connect directly to the smartphone, and you can control up to 10 bulbs.

This offer consists of a pack of two Philips Hue bulbs with dimmable warm light with a power of 9W (equivalent to 60W). They are compatible with Alexa.

Pack two Philips Hue bulbs for 24.95 euros

We hope these offers have been useful to you. Good hunting!