It was a matter of time and now it is official. Amazon has jointly unlocked many Ryzen series processors with AMD, which are now being offered at a discount. We have from top-of-the-range APUs, to the best-selling processor, through the fastest for the mainstream range. Are you going to miss them? Well, enter and choose between the offers in AMD CPU.

The launch of Alder Lake on the market by Intel has led to a price change at AMD, so taking advantage of Black Friday it intends to make it better competition by adjusting the cost of several processors.

Black Friday: AMD Ryzen CPU Deals

As expected, the discounts are not huge as in other products, here you play for pennies and in fact the impact of the price increase in TSMC wafers is being absorbed, so it is worth considering that prices are lowered in these offers.

With this understood, we are going to know the CPUs that have a discount:

Ryzen 7 3800XT

Without a doubt it is one of the great forgotten ones, but it should not be like that, since we are talking about a very fast CPU under the Zen 2 architecture. 8 cores and 16 threads on a branded processor, with a base frequency of 3.9 GHz and a Boost of 4.7 GHz, acquiring 4 MB of L2 and 32 MB of L3 on the way.

The TDP is 105 watts and it is fully unlocked for the AM4 platform like the rest. Its price falls 5% to 369.52 euros.

AMD Ryzen 5 5600G

The mid-range APUs are in luck, as this integrates 6 cores and 12 threads with a base frequency of 3.9 GHz and a Boost of 4.4 GHz for a 3MB L2 cache and a 16MB L3 cache for only 65 watts. It is unlocked for overclocking and integrates the Wraith Stealth heatsink, its PCIe is 3.0, BMI supports stock DDR4-3200 and integrates a iGPU Vega 7 with 7 CU a 1,900 MHz.

Its price is now 279.59 euros.

AMD Ryzen 7 5700G

It is the fastest APU of the entire 5000G series and as such we will have available 8 cores and 16 threads at a base frequency of 3.8 GHz with a Boost of 4.6 GHz. As a good Zen 3 architecture, it has a 4MB L2 cache and a larger 16MB L3 cache, all for a TDP of only 65 watts thanks to TSMC’s 7 nm FinFET.

Of course we are talking about an AM4 CPU that is fully unlocked for overclocking and includes the Wraith Stealth heatsink. Also, being an APU, it integrates a iGPU Vega 8 with precisely 8 CU at a frequency of 2 GHz, so it is perfect for playing with low resolutions to medium levels in the settings.

What it does not integrate is PCIe 4.0, since it stays in 3.0, the only one but that can be put to this series of processors.

Its price now falls by 6% to stand at 329.89 euros.

Ryzen 7 5800X

The one qualified as AMD’s fastest processor for gaming now has a very interesting discount of 13% to be in the 379.89 euros. What we will have for this price is basically a faster 5700G and without iGPU, since in addition to the 8 cores and 16 threads maintains the base frequency but raises the Boost to 4.7 GHz.

Another key difference is that the space left by the iGPU precisely allows the layout to be multichip with CCD and I / O Core, which also gives rise to a larger L3 of 32MB and at the same time an elevation of the TDP to 105 watts for the same 7nm lithographic process from TSMC.

AMD Ryzen 9 5950X

It is the maximum exponent currently for the mainstream PC range. And we are talking about a wonder of 16 cores and 32 threads with a base frequency of 3.4 GHz which will be boosted in its Boost mode up to 4.9 GHz for a consumption of only 105 watts.

How could it be otherwise, it comes fully unlocked for overclocking and does not include a heatsink. What it does include is precisely a 5% discount to leave it at 769.90 euros.

And up to here the AMD CPU offers, where as always to finish we recommend our Black Friday 2021 bazaar. In it you will find more than 120 offers from peripherals, monitors, cooling, processors, boards and much more. You can find it on the cover of HardZone, above, in the section «In trend«, Where you will be redirected directly to said bazaar with all the discounts.

