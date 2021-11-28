Stores on Black Friday showed the fewest clearance items in five years or more, Cowen analysts said in a note. Many shoppers chose to collect the merchandise rather than venture inside the stores.

Black Friday retail sales were up 29.8% from 2020 as of 3:00 p.m. EDT, according to Mastercard SpendingPulse.

Consumers spent $ 6.6 billion as of 9:00 p.m. ET on Friday, according to Adobe’s Digital Economy Index, which expected total spending between $ 8.8 billion and $ 9.2 billion.

Walmart and Target outperformed other retailers in part because of their in-store pickup and online shopping services, Cowen said.

Target added more than 18,000 drive-up parking spaces, doubling last year.

Several retailers – including Walmart, Target and Best Buy – are expected to post lower profit margins in the fourth quarter due to tight inventories and higher raw material, freight and labor costs.

“Although the holiday season should be fine from a sales standpoint – because retailers are discounting less – margins will not necessarily be higher due to inflation,” said Forrester Research analyst Sucharita Kodali.

American consumers come into the holiday season with a lot of cash, thanks to the large amount of savings they have made from multiple rounds of government aid for the pandemic and double-digit wage increases among companies to hire workers.