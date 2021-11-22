We continue with the Black Friday deals, that several stores have been several days in advance to launch their promotions and discounts with which to encourage users to make their purchases for the Christmas campaign. Several of the stores are Amazon, MediaMarkt, El Corte Inglés, PcComponentes, etc.





Apple 2021 Deals – Discounts on iPhone, MacBook, iPad and Mac Accessories

We find discounts on all kinds of products, but perhaps the most striking and interesting for many people are those related to technology and electronic devices. Those of Apple are usually one of the most desired at this time and not all campaigns include them, but this time there are some that are.

If you are looking for an iPhone, iPad, Mac, Apple Watch and accessories For computer or mobile devices, in this article we will publish the best live offers so you can get bargains and save on Christmas purchases.

Apple Watch Series 7 – Black Friday Offer at MediaMarkt

Apple’s new “smart” watch, the Apple Watch Series 7, it can be yours this week of Black Friday with a slight discount that leaves it at 429 euros (RRP of 459 euros).

Apple Watch Series 7 (GPS) – 45mm Green Aluminum Case – Clover Green Sport Band – One size

The latest Apple smartwatch your screen size has increased and it has a faster charge to be ready in less time. Maintains blood oxygen measurement, always-on altimeter and ECG to perform electrocardiograms.

Beats Solo Pro Headphones – Black Friday Sale at Amazon





One of the newest Bluetooth headphones in the Beats by Dr. Dre catalog is the Beats Solo Pro, and can now be purchased with discount of 150 euros this Black Friday, staying at 149.00 euros (RRP of 299.95 euros).

Beats Solo Pro with Noise Cancellation – Wireless Over-Ear Headphones – Apple H1 Chip, Class 1 Bluetooth, 22 Hours of Uninterrupted Sound – Ivory

The Beats Solo Pro is one of Beats by Dr. Dre’s most ambitious over-ear Bluetooth headphones. They have an H1 chip for a faster connection with Apple devices, active noise cancellation, ambient sound mode and autonomy of up to 22 hours with one of these functions active. They also have Class 1 Bluetooth.

iPhone 12 – Black Friday Sale at Amazon





Renew your smartphone for Black Friday with the iPhone 12 of 128 GB for 799 euros in MediaMarkt and Amazon (RRP of 859 euros), a smartphone that can continue to fight for several years.

New Apple iPhone 12 (128GB) – Blue Read: A working AirPower base prototype appears

The iPhone 12 is a “smart” mobile phone with a 6.1 “Super Retina XDR OLED screen with a balance between size and possibilities, since it is also comfortable for consumption of multimedia content. It incorporates the Apple A14 Bionic processor along with 4 GB RAM memory, double rear camera and Face ID.

Beats Solo3 Headphones – Black Friday Sale at Amazon





One of Amazon’s most popular over-ear headphones belongs to Beats by Dr. Dre (owned by Apple) and they are the Beats Solo3, which are reduced to 109.99 euros (RRP of 199.95 euros) for Black Friday.

Beats Solo3 Wireless – On-Ear Headphones – Apple W1 Chip, Class 1 Bluetooth, 40 Hours of Uninterrupted Sound – Black

The Beats Solo3 are Bluetooth headphones with a headband design that stand out for their appearance, sound quality and autonomy of up to 40 hours. They integrate the Apple W1 chip for a faster connection and configuration with the company’s devices. They also connect to Android or Windows 10 computers via Class 1 Bluetooth.

Apple Pencil 2nd Gen. – Black Friday Sale at Amazon





If you have an iPad, an almost essential accessory for artists, students and other professions / hobbies is the Apple Pencil. The second generation can be purchased with a good discount on Amazon for 99 euros (RRP of 135 euros)

Apple Pencil (2nd Generation)

The 2nd generation Apple Pencil can be used with iPads that have a USB-C connection. It is magnetically attached to one of the sides of the tablet to recharge its battery by induction and that it is located when we are not using it. It has minimal latency to provide an experience similar to using a pencil and sheet of paper.

More offers

