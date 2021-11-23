The Black Friday 2021 deals. Although the strong day should be this coming Friday, many stores such as Amazon, MediaMarkt, PcComponentes, eBay or El Corte Inglés have launched several early discount campaigns to encourage users to start Christmas shopping.





Apple 2021 Deals – Discounts on iPhone, MacBook, iPad and Mac Accessories

Although the discounts affect a wide variety of products from all types of sectors (home, lighting, large appliances, personal care, etc.), some of the most striking and that many users have special interest because they tend to be more expensive are those related to electronics.

Smartphones, tablets, headphones, televisions or computers are some of the products that can be found cheaper during Black Friday. And some that are especially desired at this time are those of Apple. If you are looking for a Bit Apple iPhone, iPad, MacBook, AirPods or Accessories, in this live article we will put the best bargains.

14-inch MacBook Pro – Black Friday Sale at Amazon





Apple’s new laptops have a gross power for users who need to get the most out of their teams in demanding projects. The 14-inch MacBook Pro can be purchased cheaper on Amazon for Black Friday at 2,024 euros (RRP of 2,249 euros).

2021 Apple MacBook Pro (14-inch, Apple M1 Pro Chip with Octa-Core CPU and Fourteen-Core GPU, 16GB RAM, 512GB SSD) – Space Gray

This MacBook Pro incorporates the M1 Pro chip with up to 10-core GPU with up to 3.7x performance to do complex tasks in less time. It has 16 GB of unified memory and 512 GB of internal SSD storage, as well as a webcam with Full HD resolution for “perfect” video calls. Its keyboard provides a good experience so that it is pleasant to write with it for a longer time.

Belkin MagSafe iPhone Magnetic Charger Stand – Black Friday Sale at Amazon





Keep your iPhone smartphone notifications in view and keep it charging at the same time with the Belkin MagSafe Wireless Charging Magnetic Stand, reduced for Black Friday to 34.99 euros (49.99 euros).

Belkin Magnetic Wireless Charging Stand (MagSafe Compatible for iPhone 13 Series and Other MagSafe-Enabled Devices, Includes 20W PD Power Adapter), White Read: Apple Maps in iOS 15 has a novelty that has gone unnoticed by many

This useful accessory allows you to use the iPhone both vertically and horizontally while charging, making it a convenient support for consuming movies and other multimedia content. It has an LED indicator that detects if there are foreign objects in proximity and includes a 20W Power Delivery 3.0 power adapter so it can be used right out of the box.

Beats Studio3 Headphones – Black Friday Sale at Amazon





We start with some very popular headphones from the Beats by Dr. Dre label (owned by Apple for a few years) that stand out for their design and sound: Beats Studio3 Very discounted for Black Friday to 169 euros (RRP of 349.95 euros).

Beats Studio3 Wireless with Noise Cancellation – On-Ear Headphones – Apple W1 Chip, Class 1 Bluetooth, 22 Hours of Uninterrupted Sound – Red

The Beats Studio3 are quite comfortable over-ear design headphones that have a approximate autonomy of 22 hours per charge with the noise canceling function activated. With Apple’s W1 chip they connect quickly to your devices, but also work with Android / Windows computers by having Class 1 Bluetooth.

