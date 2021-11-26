After several days of unlimited offers, already the strong day of Black Friday 2021 has arrived. If you’ve been waiting all week for Friday to see the discounts, it’s one of your last opportunities to get started on Christmas shopping and save some money, as well as avoiding the rush of the days leading up to Christmas.





There are several businesses that have been publishing offers in advance and that continue this Friday: Amazon, MediaMarkt, El Corte Inglés, Fnac, PcComponentes, eBay or AliExpress. It is convenient to take a look at the different sections and departments because the offers affect all types of products.

Electronic / technology products are not spared. In fact, they are among the most anticipated because their price is usually high and any reduction is welcome. Smartphones, tablets, computers, small and large household appliances, smartwatches … Although Apple’s are not always available in all campaigns, on Black Friday in several stores we find discounts on iPhone, Mac, Apple Watch, AirPods and accessories.

The off-road MacBook Air M1 touches the 900 euros of offer in FNAC





If you are looking to have your first Mac or just looking for an all-terrain laptop with power and autonomy, you have an interesting discount on the MacBook Air M1. You have it at 909 euros in FNAC, 958.99 euros in Amazon or 1,109 euros in Macníficos with 8 GB of memory and 256 GB of storage.

2020 Apple MacBook Air with Apple M1 Chip (13-Inch, 8GB RAM, 256GB SSD) – Silver

Apple Watch Series 6 GPS + Cellular stainless steel sale for Black Friday on Amazon at 539 euros





The Apple Watch is an elegant device, but the stainless steel model is even more so. The Apple Watch Series 6 GPS + Cellular 40mm With this material it is on sale on Amazon for Black Friday at 539 euros (RRP of 729 euros).

Apple Watch Series 6 (GPS + Cellular) – 40mm Gold Stainless Steel Case – Vivid Navy Blue Sport Band

The Apple Watch Series 6 is very similar in function to the Series 7, but this stainless steel model has Cellular connectivity to be able to play music, make calls or receive notifications without having the iPhone nearby (hiring a data rate from a compatible operator).

Sale on AirPods Pro with MagSafe on Amazon’s Black Friday for 198.99 euros





The most complete fully wireless Bluetooth headphones from Apple can be purchased this Black Friday with a great discount in several stores such as Amazon, where you can get the AirPods Pro for a super showy 198.99 euros.

Apple Airpods Pro with MagSafe Charging Case (2021)

The AirPods Pro wireless Bluetooth headphones are the most advanced in the Apple catalog and have active noise cancellation, ambient sound mode, sweat resistance, spatial audio with head tracking and more.

AirPods 3 wireless Bluetooth headphones for 20 euros less on Amazon’s Black Friday





Apple’s new fully wireless Bluetooth headphones, the AirPods 3, they can be purchased at a good discount on Amazon this Black Friday even though they have been available on the market for a short time: 179.99 euros (RRP of 199 euros).

New Apple AirPods (3rd generation)

AirPods 3 have a renewed design and they still do not use the silicone tips that are so annoying to some users, so the grip is more universal. They have Dolby Atmos sound and spatial audio with head tracking, as well as IPX4 sweat resistance, an autonomy of around 6 hours per charge and a wireless charging case with MagSafe.

The balanced 256GB iPhone 12 is cheaper than ever at MediaMarkt for Black Friday





Although the iPhone 13 have been available for a few weeks, the truth is that they do not differ much from the iPhone 12. The 256 GB version is on sale at MediaMarkt and can be purchased cheaper than ever for Black Friday: 829 euros (RRP of 979 euros).

New Apple iPhone 12 (256GB) – Black

The iPhone 12 is one of Apple’s most balanced smartphones and with this offer the 256 GB version is at a very good price. Has a 6.1 “Super Retina XDR OLED display, Apple A14 Bionic processor with 4 GB of RAM, double 12 MP rear camera and Face ID facial recognition sensor.

The very powerful 14 “MacBook Pro with 1 TB SSD has a discount on Amazon of 371 euros that leaves it cheaper than ever for Black Friday





Apple has recently launched two new laptops for demanding users who require raw power to carry out their work. One of them is the 14 “MacBook Pro, with a discount on Amazon that leaves it cheaper than ever for Black Friday: 2,378 euros (RRP of 2,749 euros).

2021 Apple MacBook Pro (14-inch, Apple M1 Pro Chip with Ten-Core CPU and Sixteen-Core GPU, 16GB RAM, 1TB SSD) – Silver

The 14-inch MacBook Pro in this offering features the M1 Pro processor along with 16GB of unified memory and 1TB of internal SSD storage. It is a team aimed at the professional field or users who require a lot of power to carry out their activities. It has a 1080p FaceTime webcam, a powerful six-speaker sound system, and plenty of ports for comfortable work.

More offers and discounts

