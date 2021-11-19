There is still a week left for Black Friday, but many stores have already advanced the offers one week so that those interested can make their purchases for Christmas. Some of these stores are Amazon, MediaMarkt, Fnac, eBay or El Corte Inglés, so there is a good variety of shops to go to to compare prices.





These days are key for many buyers looking to get as many gifts as possible at the best price to save a little and not having to suffer the rush and last minute stress, in addition to facing the possible “out of stock” or deliveries after Christmas or the Three Wise Men.

Apple 2021 Deals – Discounts on iPhone, MacBook, iPad and Mac Accessories

Although the discounts this week prior to Black Friday affect products from all kinds of sectors, some of the most sought after at this time because they are usually the star gifts of Christmas are those from Apple. From Applesfera Selección we will bring you the best discounts on bitten apple products and compatible accessories.

Apple Watch Series 6 GPS 40mm – Black Friday Deal at MediaMarkt

The flagship “smart” watch from Apple’s past generation of smartwatches is on sale at MediaMarkt for Black Friday: Apple Watch Series 6 to 359 euros (RRP of 429 euros).

Apple Watch Series 6 (GPS, 40mm) Blue Aluminum Case – Vivid Navy Sport Band

This Apple smartwatch has a multitude of health-related functions to keep a daily record of our physical activity and state: blood oxygen measurement, heart rate monitoring, sleep analysis, ECG for electrocardiograms and fall detector. In addition, it has a high-resolution screen of good size and a wide catalog of apps.

MacBook Air M1 – Black Friday Offer at TuImeiLibre





Apple’s best value for money laptop, the MacBook Air with M1 chip, it can be yours with a very good discount on TuImeiLibre that leaves it at 899 euros (RRP of 1,129 euros)

2020 Apple MacBook Air with Apple M1 Chip (13-Inch, 8GB RAM, 256GB SSD) – Silver

The MacBook Air is one of the lightest, thinnest and most powerful notebook computers on the market. It has a 13.3 “high resolution Retina display with good color reproduction for design work, but with its M1 processor it is also capable of editing demanding video projectors “without messing around.” Its autonomy can be up to 17 hours on a charge.

AirPods Pro with MagSafe Charging Case – Black Friday Deal at Amazon





A hard-to-miss gift is Apple’s AirPods Pro, which now have a MagSafe charging case and are on sale on Amazon at 199 euros (RRP of 279 euros in the official store and authorized suppliers).

Apple Airpods Pro with MagSafe Charging Case (2021)

Apple’s AirPods Pro are the most advanced wireless Bluetooth headphones in the company’s catalog. The addition to the model launched in 2019 is that they have a MagSafe charging case, so they can be used with accessories with this technology. They keep their spectacular active noise cancellation, ambient sound mode, water resistance and spatial audio with head tracking.

Apple MagSafe Charger – Black Friday Sale at Amazon





The official Apple charger for devices compatible with MagSafe is with a very good discount in various stores such as Amazon for 29 euros (RRP of 45 euros).

The Apple MagSafe charger is compatible with iPhone 12 and iPhone 13, as well as AirPods with MagSafe charging case. It also works on devices with Qi wireless charging, but not in the same way as it does not have magnets for faster and more efficient docking. It is recommended to use with a 20W power adapter for optimal performance.

More offers

