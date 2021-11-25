We are already Thursday, but Black Friday deals continue. Laggards still have a chance to get some discounts on products they are interested in, at least for a couple of days. This is because Black Friday is usually celebrated on the Friday after the fourth Thursday of November.





There are discounts on all kinds of products: Smart TV, smartphones, tablets, game consoles, computers, small kitchen appliances, Bluetooth headphones, speakers, clothing, footwear … you just have to look for the items marked with the Black Friday label or similar to locate them.

Apple 2021 Deals – Discounts on iPhone, MacBook, iPad and Mac Accessories

There are several stores that have advanced Black Friday discounts to create what is known as “Black Friday Week”: Amazon, El Corte Inglés, PcComponentes, Fnac, MediaMarkt or eBay They have joined the sales fever for the Christmas campaign to encourage users to make their purchases and not leave them for the last minute.

One type of products that attract a lot of attention at this time as they are the most desired (and expensive) are those of electronics, see mobile phones, tablets, PCs, etc., and those of Apple specifically tend to be best sellers at Christmas. So if you are looking for a iPhone, iPad, Mac, Apple Watch, accessories compatible with HomeKit, AirPods and others, in this article we bring you the best offers live.

Your first smartwatch can be the 42mm Apple Watch Series 3 for 209 euros on Amazon’s Black Friday





It is not the most powerful and recent watch in the Apple catalog, but it can be a good approach to these types of devices without spending a lot of money. The Apple Watch Series 3 42mm It is on sale for Black Friday on Amazon at 209 euros.

Apple Watch Series 3 (GPS, 42mm) Space Gray Aluminum – Black Sport Band

The Apple Watch Series 3 is Apple’s oldest “smart” watch but it continues to receive software updates. Dispose of GPS and altimeter to record our trainings abroad. It is waterproof, has 8 GB of internal storage for apps, offline music and more, and up to 18 hours of autonomy.

Amazing active noise cancellation with the AirPods Pro, now with MagSafe and reduced to 198.98 euros on Amazon for Black Friday





Apple’s fully wireless Bluetooth headphones are among the most popular, with the most advanced being the AirPods Pro for all the features that they incorporate and are not available in other models. On Amazon they are reduced for Black Friday to 198.98 euros (RRP of 279 euros).

Apple Airpods Pro with MagSafe Charging Case (2021) Read: Twitter hack: hackers had been selling accounts for $ 3,000 for days

The AirPods Pro are Apple’s best wireless Bluetooth headphones to own active noise cancellation and ambient sound mode, two quite useful functions if you want to isolate yourself or communicate better, respectively. They are resistant to sweat, have spatial audio with head tracking and H1 chip for a better connection with Apple devices.

Gross power with the 14-inch MacBook Pro with M1 Pro chip and 225 euros discount on Amazon for Black Friday





Apple recently released two new laptops, and one of them is the 14-inch MacBook Pro. It is a very powerful device that is lowered to its historical minimum price on Amazon for Black Friday: 2,024 euros (RRP of 2,249 euros)

2021 Apple MacBook Pro (14-inch, Apple M1 Pro Chip with Eight-Core CPU and Fourteen-Core GPU, 16GB RAM, 512GB SSD) – Space Gray

The 14-inch MacBook Pro is one of Apple’s new laptops and one of the most powerful in its portfolio. Count with one 14.2 Liquid Retina XDR panel with spectacular image quality, sustained brightness of up to 1,000 nits, Full HD webcam, a good number of ports, M1 Pro chip, 16 GB of unified memory and 512 GB of internal SSD storage.

More offers

