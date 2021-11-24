We reached the equator of Black Friday week. Although originally, as its name indicates, it is the Friday after the fourth Thursday in November and is in charge of inaugurating the Christmas shopping season, in Spain many stores have been ahead of the date and have been offering offers for several days.





Apple 2021 Deals – Discounts on iPhone, MacBook, iPad and Mac Accessories

Amazon, MediaMarkt, PcComponentes, El Corte Inglés or eBay are some of the stores in which you can buy a wide variety of products with discounts these days, encouraging users to start shopping for the Christmas campaign earlier so that it is not left to the last minute and, incidentally, save a little.

Electronic devices are usually items that work great as gifts. Smartphones, tablets, laptops, “smart” watches, among others, are the object of longing for many at this time, and Apple, specifically, attract a lot of attention and hang the “best seller” sign.

If you are looking for a iPhone, iPad, Mac, Apple Watch or accessories To accompany the devices of the bitten apple, as a gift or as a whim, in this live article we bring you the best offers.

AirPods Pro at 199 euros: Apple’s best wireless headphones with a discount on Amazon for Black Friday





If you have an iPhone and are looking for a totally wireless Bluetooth headset with which to listen to your favorite music, podcasts and audiovisual content, the AirPods Pro Apple with MagSafe charging case are greatly discounted for Black Friday on Amazon to 199 euros (RRP of 279 euros).

Apple Airpods Pro with MagSafe Charging Case (2021)

The AirPods Pro are Apple’s most advanced fully wireless Bluetooth headphones. The new model has MagSafe charging case, so it can be recharged in compatible accessories, but also in Qi bases and by Lightning cable. They maintain their amazing active noise cancellation, ambient sound mode, sweat resistance, spatial audio with head tracking and autonomy of up to 24 hours with the case.

AirPods 2 wireless Bluetooth headphones are a Black Friday bargain for 99 euros on Amazon and MediaMarkt





One of the best-selling and most desired fully wireless Bluetooth headphones is the AirPods 2 that this Black Friday can be purchased much cheaper at MediaMarkt and Amazon: 99 euros (RRP of 149 euros, previously 179 euros).

Apple AirPods with charging case (2nd generation)

The AirPods 2 are at a great price with this offer and are proclaimed as one of the best Bluetooth wireless headphones for iPhone users, although they also work with Android smartphones / tablets and Windows 10 computers. They have an approximate autonomy of up to five hours per charge (24 hours with the case), “Hey Siri” and H1 chip.

The light, thin and powerful MacBook Air M1 can be yours for 899 euros at TuImeiLibre this Black Friday





Apple’s ultrabook-type laptop is one of the lightest and most powerful in its class thanks to the M1 chip. The MacBook Air It can be yours this Black Friday for 899 euros at TuImeiLibre (RRP of 1,129 euros).

2020 Apple MacBook Air with Apple M1 Chip (13-Inch, 8GB RAM, 256GB SSD) – Silver Read: Why is the iPhone screen lowered?

The MacBook Air (2020) maintains the design of previous generations and its striking and detailed 13.3 “Retina display with 2,560 x 1,600 pixel resolution at 227 pixels per inch. It is the first to incorporate the M1 processor. It is accompanied by 8 GB of unified memory, 256 GB of SSD and HD webcam for video calls.

Renew your smartphone for the 256 GB iPhone 13 and save 50 euros at MediaMarkt and Amazon for Black Friday





The new generation of “smart” mobile phones from Apple has been available for a few weeks now, and this Black Friday the iPhone 13 It can be ours at MediaMarkt for 50 euros less, staying at 979 euros (RRP of 1,029 euros).

Apple iPhone 13 (256GB) – Blue

The iPhone 13 is the most balanced model of Apple’s new family of smartphones. It has a 6.1 “Super Retina XDR OLED display, the Apple A15 Bionic processor, 4 GB of RAM memory, 12 MP dual rear camera capable of recording video in cinema mode and 12 MP TrueDepth front with Face ID.

The balanced iPad Air tablet is on sale for Black Friday at 589 euros at MediaMarkt





One of the best Apple tablets and also on the market. Good value for money, the iPad Air (2020) with Wi-Fi and 64 GB of internal storage is reduced in MediaMarkt for Black Friday to 589 euros (RRP of 649 euros).

2020 Apple iPad Air (10.9-Inch Wi-Fi 64GB) – Space Gray (4th Gen)

The iPad Air is a 10.9 “Liquid Retina IPS LCD display tablet with a” Pro “design and compatibility with accessories such as the second-generation Apple Pencil or the Magic Keyboard Backlit Keyboard and Trackpad Case. powerful Apple A14 Bionic processor along with 4 GB of RAM and integrates a Touch ID fingerprint sensor.

More offers

Note: some of the links posted here are from affiliates. Despite this, none of the articles mentioned have been proposed either by the brands or by the stores, their introduction being a unique decision of the team of editors.