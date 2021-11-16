Black Friday and Cyber ​​Monday: online purchases will increase 11% this year, we tell you what is the most desired

We are facing the last days of the Good End, but that does not mean that the offers end, since next November 25 will be the Black friday, followed by Cyber ​​monday November 29.

Although these dates are designed to be used in the United States, online purchases bring us closer to the offers to the comfort of our homes outside the northern country.

Good End: Tips to buy online like an expert

What to expect for Black Friday and Cyber ​​Monday

Adobe published its online shopping forecast for the Christmas season of 2021 and estimated that this year there will be a historical record of sales worldwide, exceeding 910 thousand million dollars.

Although not everything is honey on flakes, since the report from Adobe Analytics also comments that “Out of Stock” announcements during dates like Black friday and Cyber ​​monday have increased by 172%.

Problems with supply chains add to the problem of being out of stock, so the best thing you can do is prepare yourself with the ones you will buy if you want to take advantage of these discounts.

Nintendo anticipates Black Friday: These are the discounts on consoles and games

Discounts and more discounts

Photo: Unsplash

Even with all of the above, you can enjoy great discounts during the Black friday and the Cyber ​​monday, since according to Adobe, you can expect the following discounts in the categories that most search:

Electronics 22%

Computers 25%

TVs 15%

Appliances 16%

Toys 16%

Sporting goods 14%

Clothing 15%

It should be noted that these are estimates of Adobe Analytics, so when entering online stores, discounts may vary.

What is the most wanted

Adobe It also tells us what buyers are looking for more insistently, if you also want something of this, it is better that you prepare yourself so that you can have it in your hands without complications.

Favorite consoles:

Nintendo Switch OLED

Playstation 5

Xbox Series S / X

Stream Deck

As for video games, the most sought after are:

Metroid Dread

Battlefield 2042

Pokemon Brilliant Diamond & Shining Pearl

Halo Infinite

FIFA 22

Among the most sought after gadgets to be under Christmas trees are:

Airpods Max

Smart cups

Instant pot

Air fryers

Drones

Turntable

Smartphones will also top a large percentage of revenue in the Black friday and the Cyber ​​monday, representing 42% of total sales revenue this year.

And you, do you already have the shopping list to take advantage of these dates of Black friday and the Cyber ​​monday?

Be sure to follow us that here at Unocero we will have the best information about the best discounts on these dates.