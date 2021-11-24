The Black friday is around the corner, so eBay you already have all the offers and promotions that your users will be able to enjoy the next November 26.

From the first moment of this friday, thousands of products will have discounts up to 60%. In addition, they will have free shipping to all of Mexico and discounts up to fifty% in Estafeta shipments.

For the latter, only They apply to items with a value less than 50USD and with weights of less than 2Kg.

Finally, users will have the possibility to take advantage of additional discounts thanks to coupons, same that will be valid only during the Black friday.

Sayings coupons will come out the same Friday, they will have different discount percentages, and they will be valid for purchases made both in the app, as in the site Web.

Between the most outstanding products that will have discounts during the Black friday, we find:

Google Home Mini

Sony PlayStation 5

Adidas Rivarly Tennis

JBL Tune headphones

Apple Airpods

Pokemon Trainer Box

Drone X Pro

Google Pixel 3 XL

Microsoft Xbox Series X

And you, what are you going to buy?