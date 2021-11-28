Well, according to what we have seen in the store, the best-selling mobile these days is the Realme 8, which thus inherits the throne as the best-selling mobile of these days that the Realme 7 had already held at the time. Something logical, if we take into account that its price these days had dropped up to 189 euros . For that price we get a AMOLED display with integrated fingerprint reader, HDR 10 or 30W load, so you can understand its popularity these days.

Throughout this week, the offers that we have known have given us an idea of ​​the extent to which manufacturers have opted for good offers to place their phones among the best sellers. And from what we see, there is a clear winner, it is Samsung . Which has placed three phones in the top five best sellers on Amazon, if you look at the list of the most popular phones in the store.

The next best seller is the Samsung Galaxy M12, the most popular mid-range of Koreans. This one had been put up for sale for only 139 euros, with 70 euros discount. This boasts not only price, but also a 90Hz display, 500mAh battery, or 48 megapixel quad camera. The Little X3 Pro It has been the third most sold during these days, and it does not surprise us, because it cost less than 200 euros, and that’s for a phone that has a processor Snapdragon 860 or 33W load is a real bargain.

The next best-selling is the Samsung Galaxy M32, a phone that has been discounted by 100 euros until it falls to 229 euros. Another mobile with a screen 90Hz, in this case AMOLED, with 64 megapixel quad camera and 5000mAh battery with 25W load, so its popularity can be understood.

The cheapest, from Samsung

Finally, the fifth most sold these days has been the Samsung Galaxy A02s, the cheapest of all and of the Samsung range, in fact it is still available for only 111 euros, which for a new Samsung mobile is always synonymous with an absolute bargain. It is logical that the five best sellers on Amazon are phones that have had great discounts during this Black Friday.

And it is that this is still next to Prime Day the best option to get a new mobile, because the reality is that it is the event where most manufacturers give their heart and offer real discounts, which over the years are difficult to enjoy.