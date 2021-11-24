The day of crazy discounts originating in the United States is a great time to advance the purchase of Christmas gifts or take the opportunity to get what we need. This year it will be held on Friday, November 26 And, although some firms will limit their discounts to that day, other houses launch offers during the days before or after, or even during the entire month. These are the most wow in small kitchen and cleaning appliance that we have found.

Kitchen robots

Cut, mince, grind, sauté, grind, pulverize, liquefy, reheat, whisk, mix, cook, stew, weigh, simmer, stir, knead, steam, ferment, preserve, boil, confit, precision cook , mounts, emulsifies, poaches, ice chops, stews, melts … all in one and with the maximum optimization of time.





Moulinex ClickChef food processor: Despite being the most compact food processor on the market, it comes with 32 different functions and 5 automatic programs (simmer, cream, dough, steam cooking and sauces). It also has a manual function and a large capacity that allows you to cook for up to four people. It has an integrated precision scale outside the bowl that allows you to correct the quantities.

Moulinex HF4SPR30 ClickChef food processor





Taurus Mycook Touch Black Edition: With 7 ” touch screen, integrated Wi-Fi connection and integrated guided cookbook off line of more than 500 recipes and unlimited through the internet connection. Status monitoring and warnings on mobile device or computer. News, news, tips, promotions, useful information …

Taurus Mycook Touch Black Edition food processor with integrated Wi-Fi connection





Moulinex I-companion XL HF9083: The iCompanion XL is equipped with a Bluetooth connection, which allows you to transmit cooking parameters, receive notifications about the progress of recipes and perform remote monitoring through your phone or tablet. In addition, in the Companion app you will find a myriad of recipes, step-by-step instructions and shopping lists. It also incorporates voice activation, talk-back function (screen reading) and a 3-liter bowl.

Moulinex I-companion XL food processor





Cecotec Mambo 8590 food processor: Its zero speed allows cooking and frying without the need to set speed, as if it were a casserole or a frying pan. And also, with the advantage of cooking without a lid. The stainless steel jug is of high quality and suitable for quick and easy cleaning in the dishwasher.

Cecotec Mambo 8590 food processor

Oil-free fryers

Prepare your preparations simply with a tablespoon of oil. Kitchen room healthier and tastier, respecting the properties of food to the maximum.





Cecotec Cocefry Deluxe Rapid Sun: White in color with a maximum power of 1400 W and PerfectCook technology for perfect cooking. Thanks to its capacity of 2.5 l. You can cook a wide variety of foods for several people (up to 500 grams of potatoes in one go). Both the basket and the rack have a non-stick coating and are also suitable for the dishwasher.

Cecotec Cecofry Deluxe Rapid Sun





Moulinex EZ401D EASY FRY: Finished in first-class materials, it incorporates a thermostat to regulate the desired cooking temperature for each food. It has a great power of 1500 W that allows it to reach the temperature much faster. Once reached, it is kept homogeneously throughout the cuvette for much longer. Its capacity is 4.2L.

Moulinex EasyFry Deluxe EZ401D oil-free fryer for healthy preparations, fries with hot air, compact design, temperature adjustment, timer, 8 menus, Air Pulse technology





Taurus Air Fruf 1300: Allows frying, roasting, baking and heating. It has a digital display and a cooking guide integrated into the fryer. With a timer from 0 to 60 minutes and an adjustable temperature from 80 to 200ºC, suitable for a wide variety of foods and recipes. With a capacity of 3.5 liters, you can cook up to 800 grams of potatoes and with a power of 1300W. It has 8 predefined programs for frozen and natural potatoes, all kinds of vegetables, meat and fish.

Taurus Air Fruf 1300 Oil-Free Fryer

Vacuum cleaners





Cecotec Conga 1990 Connected: Robot vacuum cleaner and floor scrubber. Smart scrubbing with 3 levels, suitable for all types of surfaces. With 6 cleaning modes: auto, edges, manual, room, spiral and return to home. Programmable 24/7.

Cecotec Robot Vacuum Cleaner and Floor Scrubber Conga 1990 Connected. 4in1, 1400 Pa, Control by App, Alexa and Google Home, Pet Brush, Smart Scrubbing, Autonomy 160min





Taurus Cross Ideal Lithium 22.2 All over: With 3 different suction versions in a single appliance, thanks to its 2-in-1 accessory it is also possible to achieve 4 different cleaning possibilities: broom vacuum cleaner with Turbo Brush shoe for all types of floors; extra long lance vacuum cleaner for high areas such as curtains and ceilings; handheld vacuum cleaner with lance for sofa corners and slots; and handheld vacuum cleaner with brush for furniture and upholstery. Maximum versatility is guaranteed.

Broom vacuum cleaner – Taurus Cross Ideal Lithium 22.2 All over





Rowenta Compact Power XXL RO4825: An impressive capacity in a compact format that makes daily household cleaning more comfortable. Its dirt tank has a large capacity of 2.5 L. that is ideal for cleaning a wide variety of spaces, guarantees greater autonomy and offers easy emptying. It features an EffiTech engine for deep cleaning and advanced cyclonic technology for long-lasting performance.

Rowenta Compact Power XXL RO4825





Cecotec Conga Rockstar 800 Ultimate: It incorporates the latest advances in aspiration to separate the particles by centrifugal force. 3 in 1: vertical, broom and handheld, with Digital Brushless motor, maximum suction power and 360º design to be able to lift the vacuum cleaner comfortably. It is also special because it has two operating modes: Daily and Turbo cleaning, to adapt its use to each circumstance.

Broom vacuum cleaner – Cecotec Conga Rockstar 800 Ultimate, 480 W, 100 min, Digital Brushless Motor, Blue and gray

Other accessories





CrockPot Electric Cooker SCCPRC507B: Digital slow cooker that allows you to cook tasty and nutritious recipes with minimal effort. Choose your favorite recipe, spend 10 or 15 minutes preparing it and take advantage of the day while it cooks. Count with one timer programmable digital and once cooking is finished it automatically switches to the ” keep warm ” function. Easy disassembly for easy cleaning.

CrockPot SCCPRC507B Electric Cooker with Digital Display





Lékué egg poacher: Getting the perfect poached egg in just 3 minutes is possible with the help of this handy gadget of Lékué. You just have to place it in a glass, open the egg and put it inside. The lower net will remove the excess yolk and you can put the poach in the water to cook. It is made of platinum silicone, free of BPA, a very hygienic and safe material in contact with food, which allows to unmold quickly and easily. Plus, it’s dishwasher safe.

Lékué egg poacher





Veggie Lékué vegetable cutter: With it you can cut, shred and shred vegetables to prepare delicious salads, rice dishes and endless other recipes. It is very easy to use, you just have to insert the vegetables and turn from one side to the other.

Vegetable cutter Veggie Lékué





Zyliss soft fruit and tomato peeler: Perfect for peeling soft-skinned fruits and vegetables, such as tomatoes, kiwis, or peaches. With an ergonomic handle, a pivoting head and a hardened steel blade, this utensil allows you to comfortably peel tomatoes and fruits without effort. In addition, it has a steel tip that easily removes food imperfections.

Zyliss soft fruit and tomato peeler





Moulinex Eco Respect DJ77EN10: With this 2-in-1 mincer you can grate, slice and shred to perfection. With its eco-friendly design and its cones made from recyclable materials. An easy-to-use electric cutter with easy-to-remove and clean attachments.

Mincer – Moulinex Eco Respect DJ77EN10

More offers?

