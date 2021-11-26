We continue to collect the best offers for Black Friday 2021 and, this time, it is the turn of the ones we have found in time to gaming headphones and speakers.

Headphones

Corsair VIRTUOSO RGB WIRELESS SE for 159.99 euros. Tremendous headphones that are at their all-time low price on Amazon right now. They go down from 210 euros and include a 7.1 sound system, removable microphone and you can use them both wirelessly and with a 3.5mm cable.

Corsair VIRTUOSO RGB WIRELESS SE, 7.1 Immersive Surround Hi-Fi Gaming Headset, Removable Omnidirectional Microphone, for PC, PS4, Switch and Mobile Phones, Gray (Lead)

HyperX HX-HSCF-BK Cloud Flight for 89.99 euros. Other cool helmets to play with are these HyperX. They usually cost around 120 euros and right now they are at their historic lowest price on Amazon. They’re wireless, have a removable mic, and even feature LED lighting.

Logitech G PRO X for 70.98 euros. If you are looking for inexpensive helmets with a 7.1 system compatible with practically everything thanks to its 3.5mm connector, these Logitech go down from 90 euros to be placed at their historical minimum price on Amazon. With comfortable and include flexible microphone.

Razer Barracuda X for 69.99 euros. We continue with more headphones at a historic minimum price on Amazon, in this case with Razer that usually cost around 90 euros. They are wireless and the microphone is removable.



Razer Barracuda X

Corsair VOID ELITE RGB for 69.99 euros. Dropping from 107 euros to reach its historic low price on Amazon we have these wireless Corsairs with 7.1 surround sound, controls for volume and mute on the earphone and even dynamic RGB lighting.

SteelSeries Arctis 3 for 49.99 euros. Other helmets at an all-time low price on Amazon? Well, there go these SteelSeries Arctis 3, whose usual price is usually 70 euros. They have their years and go with cable, but they are still a very good option for those looking for quality headphones for a more than reasonable price.

Speakers

Razer Nommo Chroma for 109.99 euros. We started with speakers that go down from the 150 euros that they usually cost to now be at their historical minimum price on Amazon. They include 3-inch fiberglass drivers, USB connection, rear bass ports, and their own lighting system.

Razer Nommo Chroma – PC Gaming Speaker System 2.0 (Audio Via USB or 3.5mm Jack, Bass Control, 3 “Fiberglass Driver, RGB Chroma Lighting)

Razer Nommo for 74.99 euros. They are exactly the same as the Nommo Chroma but without all the lighting part. If you prefer something more sober and do not need the 16 million colors offered by the other model, for the difference in price they are well worth it. They usually cost around 100 euros.

Trust Gaming GXT 629 Tytan for 84.99 euros. These other speakers go down from 112 euros and offer 120W of maximum power, subwoofer to enhance the low frequencies, remote control and its own RGB lighting system.



Trust Gaming GXT 629 Tytan

In addition to these offers, we remind you that until November 30 you can subscribe to HBO Max for 4.49 euros per month forever (its price without offer is 8.99 euros / month).





Subscribe to HBO Max at half price forever!

