Black Adam vs. Superman would be a reality

Although the future of the DCEU is not fully defined yet, Dwayne Johnson, who plays Black adam in this universe, ensures that eventually we will see a confrontation between this character and Superman.

In a recent interview with Total Film, Johnson spoke about his character’s future within the DCEU. While there are a number of details that need to be clarified, the former WWE star assures that in the future a fight between Black Adam and Superman will become a reality in a live action movie, this no matter who brings the man of steel to life. This was what he commented:

“We have an opportunity to build these characters correctly. We paid attention to some of the failures other movies had experienced in the past, in the DC world, and what rightly made many fans unhappy and angry, and as a fan I was one of them. So let’s make sure we respect tradition and mythology, but don’t get creatively handcuffed. We can do anything if we keep the audience first. So for me, there is a battle that is going to end one day, between Black Adam and Superman. I don’t know who this Superman will be, and I don’t know who will play him. That’s fine. I don’t need to know now. However, I am sure I know that. And that’s based on what the fans want. We work backwards from there ”.

Let us remember that after the events of Justice league, we haven’t seen henry cavill as superman. Although the British actor is willing to continue playing this hero, DC and Warner Bros. seem to have no intention of continuing with this character, although this could change in the future.

For the meantime, the movie of Black adam It will be released on July 29, 2022. In related topics, here you can see the first preview of this tape.

Editor’s Note:

Johnson is aware of the wishes of the fans, but he also knows that this fight cannot happen as abruptly, as seen with Batman v superman. Let’s just hope that when this is done, Henry Cavill is still in charge of this role.

Via: GamesRadar +