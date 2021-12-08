Black Adam shares more images from the film set

The arrival of Black Adam will mark a before and after in the DC Universe, and the production of the film shared new images of the villain on the film set

Black Adam is one of the most anticipated productions in 2022, and details of the filming are finally being revealed, as well as some of the images that we will see on the big screen.

Total Film magazine has shared the first behind-the-scenes images, where Dwayne Johnson ‘The Rock’ looks like Black Adam, one of the most powerful villains in the DC Universe.

In these new images we also appreciate the work of Jaume Collet-Serra, the director in charge of bringing the film to fruition.

Dwayne Johnson ‘The Rock’, in addition to being the protagonist, is also the producer of the film and stated in an interview that he has reviewed every detail of this film so that it comes out perfect.

“You get only one chance to build these characters properly, we pay attention to some of the obstacles that other movies have experienced in the past, in the world of DC, and what rightly made many fans angry and as a fan, I was one of them”.

‘The Rock’ did not miss the opportunity to point out why he was interested in wearing the mantle of Black Adam in the movies over other characters like Superman.

“There has always been something unique about Black Adam. He was a villain, an antihero, depending on his interpretation of what a villain is. I loved the idea that her pain and anger stemmed from loss and were fueled by oppression.”.

The DC Universe will experience moments of power



When Teth Adam utters the word Shazam, he became a powerful being who engineered a coup to free Kahndaq’s slaves.

But the demon Blaze corrupted the slave who freed his people. Faced with this, Black Adam was locked in a jewel, from which thousands of years later he will be freed.

The cast of Black Adam is made up of Dwayne Johnson ‘The Rock’ as Black Adam, Pierce Brosnan as Kent Nelson / Doctor Fate, Noah Centineo as Atom Smasher, Aldis Hodge as Hawkman, Sarah Shahi as Isis and Quintessa Swindell as Maxine Hunkell / Cyclone.

Jaume Collet-Serra will be the director of Black Adam, a production that will hit theaters on July 29, 2022.

Source: Total Film

