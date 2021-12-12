The Justice Society of America will face Black Adam in his movie and now we know more details of this story.

The actor Dwayne johnson will play Balck adam, a powerful character from Dc comics. In his film he will also appear the Justice Society of America, a team that may not be as powerful as the Justice League, but that certainly has shocking members like Destiny Doctor (Pierce Brosnan), Atom Smasher (Noah Centineo), Hawkman (Aldis Hodge) and Cyclone (Quintessa Swindell).

Now Jaume Collet-Serra wanted to reveal details of the film Black adam and of the Justice Society of America.

You have a couple of seasoned veterans, like Hawkman and Doctor Fate, and you have a couple of rookies like Atom Smasher and Cyclone. And that chemistry and the bonding to try to defeat someone who is invincible like Black Adam, creates a lot of interesting situations without having the pressure to carry the whole movie. That’s a much cooler way to get in. “

Will they have their solo movie?

Yes Black adam has the expected success, plans Warner Bros are that the Justice Society of America have your own movie. Since they are very interesting characters and surely seeing them together will be very shocking.

In addition, they have already assured that they will surprise the fans a lot, and that viewers will probably go to the film to see Dwayne johnson What Balck adamSo don’t expect all the surprises that the heroes will offer and the fun dynamics between the young members and the veterans. Too bad they don’t add to the mix Superman or Shazam!, since that would be totally epic. But to see those confrontations we will have to wait.

Black adam It will premiere on July 29, 2022. Are you looking forward to seeing it? Leave us your comments below in the opinion section.