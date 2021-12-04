Black Adam has a new official look!

With the arrival of Black Adam, the DC Universe will undergo severe changes, something advanced by Dwayne Johnson ‘The Rock’ who shared a new image of the villain that will hit theaters in 2022

The DC Universe will be shaken in 2022 with the arrival of one of the most fearsome villains in its history, Teth Adam, who will be known as Black Adam, of whom an image of his face is finally known.

You’re right.

Superheroes don’t kill bad people.

But I do. ” ~ #BlackAdam The hierarchy of power in the DC Universe is changing. I’m pumped to share with you 🌎 our new @TotalFilm subscriber cover. Newsstand cover DROPS NEXT 12/9 #TotalFilm# 2022Preview#TheManInBlack pic.twitter.com/RoBTxJNIcR – Dwayne Johnson (@TheRock) December 3, 2021

Total Film magazine presented the cover of its next issue, where you can see an image of the face of Black Adam, played by Dwayne Johnson ‘The Rock’

The film publication announced that it will reveal new details of this film, which is one of the most anticipated of 2022

“The hierarchy of power in the DC Universe is changing”, Assures Johnson in the publication in social networks where he shares the cover of the magazine with the image of Black Adam.

When Teth Adam utters the word Shazam, he became a powerful being who engineered a coup to free Kahndaq’s slaves.

But the demon Blaze corrupted the slave who freed his people. Faced with this, Black Adam was locked in a jewel, from which thousands of years later he will be freed.

The cast of Black Adam is made up of Dwayne Johnson ‘The Rock’ as Black Adam, Pierce Brosnan as Kent Nelson / Doctor Fate, Noah Centineo as Atom Smasher, Aldis Hodge as Hawkman, Sarah Shahi as Isis and Quintessa Swindell as Maxine Hunkell / Cyclone.

Jaume Collet-Serra will be the director of Black Adam, a production that will hit theaters on July 29, 2022.

Source: Total Film

