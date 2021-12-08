We have a new image of Black adam, this time for the cover of Total Film magazine. The film of the next antihero of DC, starring Dwayne johnson, It will hit theaters on July 29, 2022. Find out more in this note!

As we already knew, Dwayne johnson will give life to one of the most powerful antiheroes of DC: Black adam. Although we already had several glimpses and images of the film and the actor turned into the mythical character, Johnson shared on his social networks a cover of Total Film magazine that shows us a close-up of the antihero.

You’re right.

Superheroes don’t kill bad people.

But I do. ” ~ #BlackAdam The hierarchy of power in the DC Universe is changing. I’m pumped to share with you 🌎 our new @TotalFilm subscriber cover. Newsstand cover DROPS NEXT 12/9 #TotalFilm# 2022Preview#TheManInBlack pic.twitter.com/RoBTxJNIcR – Dwayne Johnson (@TheRock) December 3, 2021

This is the first image that lets us see closely to Black adam. Unlike the previous images of the character, which were concept art or his face could not be seen well, this time we can see the yellow glow in his eyes.

To accompany the image of Black adam with its hood and a look that pierces your soul, Dwayne johnson wrote: “They are right. Superheroes don’t kill bad people. But i do”(As if it were a direct quote from Black adam, which maybe we could get to hear in the movie) and “The hierarchy of power in the universe of DC it is changing”. These phrases make clear reference to the history of the antihero, since, in the comics, Black adam He is an ancient wielder of magic and believes that he is the right person to lead humanity, and that this would be the solution for the greater good of the world. However, he allowed his power to corrupt him for many years of his life.

More than 10 years ago Dwayne johnson I had given the yes to Warner Bros and DC to play Black adam. However, it seems that first the success of Shazam! to the cinema in 2019 to be put first in the adaptation project of the famous antihero.

The character of Black adam was created in 1945 by Otto Binder and CC Beck for Dc comics. While at first he was one of the most powerful villains in DC and the arch enemy of Shazam, he is now more recognized as an antihero.

In the comics, Shazam get your powers from The wizard while releasing Black adam from where he was imprisoned. When it is free, Black adam He was dissatisfied with the state of the world and decides to go find the Rock of Eternity to change it. Now, in the movie of Shazam!, starring Zachary levi, the main antagonist is the Doctor Sivana, who is responsible for releasing Black adam in the comics. Being unclear about the actual synopsis of the antihero movie, it is unclear if this will be of utmost importance or if some changes will be made from the comics.

The next movie by Warner Bros. It is directed by Jaume Collet-Serra and has as a scriptwriter Adam sztykiel With Rory Haines and Sohrab Noshirvani. As for the cast, the film features the participation of: Pierce brosnan What Kent Nelson or Dr. Fate, Noah centineo will be Albert Rothstein, also know as Atom Smasher, Sarah shahi will be Isis, Aldis hodge will play Hawkman, Quintessa swindell to Cyclone and it will also be James Cusati-Moyer, of which we do not know what role he will play.

Fortunately, Dwayne johnson He seems to be the same or even more excited than us and shares a lot of content about the film on his social networks. He showed illustrations, animations, his training to become Black Adam, the set, first glimpses of him in costume, and much more. So if you want to find out more about this next movie, you know who to follow.

At DC FanDome this year, we saw the first teaser trailer of the movie that showed us how he woke up Black adam after being incarcerated for hundreds of years.

With the face of Black adam On the cover of a magazine, it seems like Warner Bros and DC Films kick off the film’s marketing campaign, which means we may be seeing a new trailer shortly. However, there is still plenty of time for the theatrical release on July 29, 2022, so we just have to wait.

Share it with whoever you want