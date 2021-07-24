The director of the Black Adam film, Jaume Collet-Serra, spoke about his work. In addition, he revealed some details of the protagonist, confirming what Dwayne Johnson had already said.

Black adam he finished his filming a few days ago and he is a little more fit than he will be. However, many details of the film’s plot have yet to be revealed. Still, its protagonist, Dwayne johnson, referred to his character as one of the most intimidating, unscrupulous and, perhaps, the most powerful being of the DCEU.

However, there was still a lot in the air. This is why the director of the film, Jaume Collet-Serra, commented more about the tone of the tape and its stellar. The darkness of the latter was to be expected, since in the comics he is a villain, but it is expected that he will reach the cinema as an anti-hero. This said the filmmaker.

“Having done a romantic adventure comedy in which he is very light, I was very drawn to the dark version of Dwayne. Basically turn it into Clint eastwood in a western. I was like, ‘You’re like him Dirty Harry of superheroes. ‘ I didn’t have to convince people that I was right for this the same way I did for ‘Jungle Cruise’. It’s like the things that I’ve done with Liam [Neeson], that tough antihero with a heart. The world is not black and white. The world is in gray areas, so you need these people who travel in that gray area. “, he claimed.

The developer compared the main character to the Eastwood character in the aforementioned police title. This means that he will be ruthless and will do whatever it takes to take justice into his own hands.

For the European writer, this has been “The most complex puzzle of [su] career”. Under his direction, Black Adam will star ‘The Rock’, Noah centineo, Pierce brosnan Y Sarah shahi, with a script of Rory haines, Sohrab Noshirvani Y Adam Sztykiel. The feature film will release on July 29, 2022.

Source: Collider