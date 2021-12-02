Bizum, the Spanish service for sending money instantly, finalizes the launch of an own app to share expenses between friends and family. The application is being tested, at the moment, in a small number of users and could arrive next year. It will work in a complementary way to the section that is integrated into the application of the main banks in Spain.

Bizum’s own app, in particular, will add more options than those offered by the service in each entity. It will be possible, for example, create groups of friends or family to be able to divide the cats of a dinner, a gift, etc. Digital Economy ensures that it will function as an additional channel. However, there are no details on whether the app will also facilitate the sending of money or, it will be necessary to go to the bank application to be able to make the instant transfer.

In any case, we hope that the application includes, at least, a kind of direct access to the “Bizum” section of the bank’s app or allow, in the future, to send money through the Bizum application itself. The entities, yes, will maintain the feature in their respective applications, which also includes the possibility of making payments to NGOs and businesses. It is also unknown whether the app itself will also allow users from other banks that do not include the service to register on the platform. In any case, 32 of the main Spanish banks already admit Bizum.

Bizum could expand beyond Spain

On the other hand, Ángel Nigorra has confirmed to the aforementioned media that Bizum’s intention is to expand beyond payments between individuals. They will allow to carry out payments and collections to companies, as well as payments in joint purchases. They also plan to launch the service globally. Bizum, remember, is a platform created by 23 banking entities that operate in Spain and at the moment it is only active in Spanish territory.

The platform, which has ended November with 18.5 million registered users and plans to reach 20 million before the end of the year, is beginning to implement the possibility of paying tickets or even collecting the prizes of the Lottery of Christmas, through a new section in some selected banks.