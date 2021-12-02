Bizum is one of the most popular payment applications, to such an extent that this year you can even use it to collect the Christmas Lottery prize. Bizum works integrated in the bank application, although according to the Digital Economy, it is preparing its own application.

The new Bizum application is already under development and would continue to work in a complementary way to the current integration in each bank’s apps, offering new expense management and planning services.

Bizum’s own app on the horizon

If you want to send money through Bizum, the process to follow begins by opening your bank’s application and entering the corresponding section. There is no official Bizum app, although this will change soon: the Bizum’s own independent application is already under development.

At the moment we do not have many details about it, except that development has already started and the application is being tested by a small number of users. The objective of the application will be to expand the payment possibilities through Bizum, offering advanced options to create groups and distribute expenses.

Important to note that the new app will not replace the current Bizum integration in bank applications, but to use it in a complementary way, with other types of services oriented to payments and expenses.

We will have to wait for the application to be available -for which at the moment there is no date– to find out which are those additional services that we can access in Bizum’s own app.

Via | Digital Economy