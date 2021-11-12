If you win the lottery, at least one smaller prize, you can collect it by Bizum if it does not exceed this amount.

Christmas is coming, and with it the Christmas Lottery 2021 which will be held on December 22 and where millions of people will seek luck to become millionaires, or at least to receive a prize that can give them an economic boost in these special holidays.

A few hours ago he showed up the 2021 Christmas lottery announcement under the motto “celebrate luck with whom we share life.”

As is customary every year, the Christmas announcement spares no expense and nevertheless has cost 750,000 euros filming in the Baztán Valley in Navarra and directed by Aitor Arregui, Jon Garaño and José Mari Goenagaon Garaño, from the production company Moriarty ( Handia and The infinite trench).

The technological news that interests us is that for the first time they can be charged by Bizum prizes of up to 2000 euros, making the leading money transfer app that is gaining much more popularity year after year, it will be a perfect vehicle to receive small prizes.

In the commercial we observe how different people are receiving tenths of the lottery from their neighbors and acquaintances, a kind of chain of luck in which practically the entire town gives a tenth to someone and with whom they wish to celebrate the prize.

The issuance of tickets will be 3400 million euros this year, of which 70% will be distributed in prizes, thus counting with 2408 million in prizes. The jackpot is 4 million euros to the series, about 400,000 euros to the tenth.

On the other hand, the second prize will be 125,000 euros for the tenth and the third prize about 50,000 euros for the tenth. The total amount of the tenth will remain 20 euros.

On December 22, at the Teatro Real, there will be a televised raffle but where there will still be no public and where millions of people will play at home with a series of tickets in which they have high hopes, and perhaps this year they will smile luck.