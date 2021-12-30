The Call of Duty: Warzone community of players sometimes experiences some bugs that present us with a fun and sometimes even frustrating experience, the arrival of the Warzone Pacific update brought Vanguard’s huge arsenal of weapons to the real battle, in addition to present the expansive map of Caldera.

Something that we find quite curious is that, while, in general, it seems that the community is enjoying all the new additions, there have been a good amount of bugs and glitches that affect the game experience.

Whether teammates turn into life-size grenades or massive visual errors covering the entire player screen, it’s safe to say that the developers have taken care to keep Caldera in check.

Well now another issue has arisen and it is causing players to slide infinitely along the walls when mounting their weapon in certain areas.

Warzone bug causes players to slide off walls while mounted

Sliding is a core movement mechanic in Warzone, and if fully mastered, it can even be used to gain an advantage and move faster than your opponents. Whereas in Verdansk, sliding can only be achieved by running, as Reddit user I_like_to_run__ discovered, in Caldera, a bug seems to have opened up the possibilities.

After approaching a wall on the Caldera map and riding on it to steady his aim, I_like_to_run__ began to slide down the side of the wall infinitely. The bug even pushed the player straight uphill and kept a constant speed the entire time.