San Francisco, California-based startup Bitwage just made the first digital salary payments with Bitcoin via the Lightning Network, This was announced by the company in an exclusive press release to Cointelegraph Español.

The first to receive such a payment was the CEO of native pan-African Bitcoin fintech Bitnob, Bernard Parah. Later, Bitwage announced that professional footballer Alex CrognaleA full back for Birmingham’s United Soccer Legion league, he was the second person to receive the salary through this Bitcoin enhancement network.

Bitwage is a specialist platform in Bitcoin payroll solutions since 2014, born with the objective of modernizing the payroll system towards a new digital era, and leaving behind the old traditional salary system.

The startup has currently implemented a solution that includes a B2B service, giving companies the power to take advantage of payroll services with other products such as Bitcoin 401k.

The company shows a B2C service that allows any employee to receive a part of the salary in a wallet of their choice, making payment easier and with almost no cost in the transaction.

Bitwage had to enter into a partnership with the companies Wallet of Satoshi, Voltaje and ACINQ, in order to guarantee the success of the payroll product under the Lightning network, where it promises to have the ability to enable global instant payments with almost no fees.

On this important milestone in the industry, Jonathan Chester, CEO of Bitwage noted that “Bitcoin’s Lightning Network promises the ability to enable global instant payments with almost no fees. Our vision for payroll using this network is one in which any Bitwage user can add the wallet of their choice, receive their salary and spend it immediately through any service or business connected to the main network. Payroll with Lightning is just the first step in our vision to transform the way people get paid. Today is a small step in an incredible journey that we proudly embark on with our fellow bitcoiners. “

