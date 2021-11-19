The platform reduces costs in sending money. “Bitso Shift is an electronic wallet where users can deposit funds in both Mexican pesos and dollars and make withdrawals in Mexico through SPEI, and in the United States through domestic transfers,” the platform detailed in a statement on Thursday.

This new tool can be used by SMEs that export abroad, as well as people who provide their professional services in the United States.

“Bitso Shift users can deposit Mexican pesos and convert them into USDC, or vice versa, using the best price available in the market, which represents a very important value reserve alternative,” Bitso explained.

For this platform to see the light, Bitso made an alliance with Circle, a technology company in the US that develops payments infrastructure.