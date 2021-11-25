The cryptocurrency platform Bitso has communicated its sponsorship to Club Tigres, a Mexican soccer team. This was reported to Cointelegraph in Spanish, through a statement.

Through the soccer club’s Instagram and Twitter account, in which the player André-Pierre Gignac appears, he could be seen wearing a shirt with the company’s logo.

“Bitso and Club Tigres are united by a series of values, including accessibility, inclusion, community, and above all, our desire and efforts to innovate. Tigres is an innovative team that, as Bitso has done in recent years, seeks to take risks to positively transform the industry it is in. We are ready to take advantage of this alliance that will break and generate new schemes ”, commented Felipe Vallejo, Bitso’s Director of Corporate Affairs.

“We are very excited to announce the first alliance in Mexico between one of the best national soccer teams and one of the most innovative and reliable companies at the regional level. At Bitso y Tigres we are committed to breaking paradigms, leading innovation, inspiring new generations and leading change. This alliance will generate a significant number of initiatives that will mark a before and after in the world of sports sponsorships in Mexico, “said José Molina, VP of Marketing at Bitso.

It is expected that, through this alliance, Club Tigres and Bitso will begin to explore new opportunities to accept payments in cryptocurrencies in the Club’s store, and so that in the future players can receive their salary in crypto or the “ purchase or sale ”of players using cryptocurrencies as a means of payment.

“We are very pleased to present Bitso as a new sponsor of Tigres, a company with an international presence that allows us to look to the future and partner with the most important cryptocurrency exchange in Latin America,” explained Mauricio Culebro, President of Tigres.

