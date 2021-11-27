Bitpoint bought the startup 1ecommerce, an online sales channel aggregator that operates in Colombia and Mexico. This was reported to Cointelegraph in Spanish, through a statement.

As they explained, 1ecommerce offers e-commerce services from its platform that uses APIs to centralize multiple sales channels, optimizing the digital operations of businesses of different categories.

The transaction was announced by the company as a strategic move to scale capabilities in the B2B market at a key moment for the mass adoption of crypto assets in Latin America.

“Crypto payments are a natural use case and it is already happening informally in every country in the region. It is the right time to formalize the crypto payments industry with the compliance protocols and technology necessary to facilitate user and merchant transactions, but also make it transparent for the authorities. We are impressed by the technological strength and relationships with businesses that 1ecommerce has built, ”said Julian Geovo, Bitpoint’s Director of Operations for Latin America.

“We are aligned with Bitpoint’s vision and we are more than happy to join this high-caliber team to create the conditions to expand the adoption of the crypto industry in Latin America. E-commerce and crypto assets are complementary industries and our region is one of the fastest growing in both. Our clients have asked us about payment solutions in crypto assets very frequently, so this integration of 1ecommerce with Bitpoint Latam technology will be a great facilitator to make it a reality ”, said Luis Felipe Quiñones, technical co-founder of 1ecommerce, who joins as CTO of BITPOINT Latam.

