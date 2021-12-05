Cryptocurrency exchange Bitmart lost nearly $ 200 million in an online wallet compromise hosted on Ethereum and Binance Smart Chain blockchains.

Bitmart’s $ 200 Million Hack Was First Revealed By Peckshield, a blockchain data analytics and security company that initially identified a transfer of approximately $ 100 million on the Ethereum blockchain.

The team’s subsequent investigation revealed a $ 96 million concurrent hack on the crypto exchange’s BSC reserves.:

Hackers took a mix of more than 20 tokens including altcoins such as Binance Coin (BNB), Safemoon, BSC-USD, and BNBBPay (BPay). Considerable amounts of meme coins such as BabyDoge, Floki, and Moonshot were also pledged.

According Peckshield, the hack was a direct case of transfer, exchange and laundering:

Transfer of stolen tokens at Bitmart. Source: PeckShield

Bitmart CEO Sheldon Xia later confirmed the hack via Twitter as a “large-scale security breach” in ETH and BSC hot wallets:

“At this time we are still finalizing the possible methods used. The hackers were able to withdraw assets worth approximately $ 150 million.”

In what appears to be an ongoing threat to the cryptocurrency ecosystem, cryptocurrency lending platform Celsius confirmed a $ 50 million loss in the BadgerDAO decentralized finance protocol (DeFi) exploit.

The first reports about the BadgerDAO security breach came to light Thursday., when the protocol officially announced that it had received multiple exports of funds from unauthorized users on Wednesday.

Taking preventive measures similar to Bitmart’s, Badger’s team continued to investigate the issue and put all smart contracts in the protocol on hold to avoid further losses.

