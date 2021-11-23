Latin America has been in the news many times due to problematic economic and political situations in several of its countries. Now it is also making headlines for cryptocurrencies. In this context, Paolo Ardoino, CTO of Bitfinex, said that we are experiencing a technological revolution.

“In recent years we have witnessed a great change in the acceptance – and usefulness – of Bitcoin in Latin America”, Ardoino commented.

“This has contributed to the economic growth of the region and has been a beacon of hope for financial freedom. Intuitively, people are looking at bitcoin use cases. Either as a hedge against inflation or for remittances, we are seeing a radical change in the acceptance of cryptocurrency in the region in countries as diverse as Argentina, Ecuador, El Salvador and Brazil “he added later.

According to Ardoino, Bitcoin has emerged as an alternative to traditional payment systems.

“We could say that we are on the cusp of a technological revolution with bitcoin at the head. Critics and naysayers should take note of this tipping point as people wake up to the many possibilities for a future form of money. “ concluded.

