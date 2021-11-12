The Canadian Bitcoin Mining Company, Bitfarms, plans to build its first mining center in the United States after the purchase of land in the state of Washington.

In a November 11 announcement, Bitfarms said it intended to establish mining operations in the United States capable of reaching 620 petahashes per second using 6,200 Bitmain equipment fully powered by hydroelectric power. The company has already purchased a 24-megawatt hydroelectric farm in Washington for $ 26 million, but plans to expand it to 99 MW by developing other farms in the area.

The CEO of Bitfarms, Emiliano Grodzki, said the company had chosen Washington for its “profitable electricity” and production rates. With the addition of the 24 MW data center, the company currently has a total mining capacity of 106 MW, but estimates that the completed facilities will be able to produce 3.7 Bitcoin (BTC) per day at a cost of approximately USD 4,000 per BTC, At the current BTC price of $ 65,000, this would mean roughly $ 183,000 of daily profit.

At a time when many are alleging the potential environmental impact of cryptocurrency mining, Bitfarms claims that its facilities in Canada are almost entirely powered by hydroelectric power. Cointelegraph previously reported that Bitfarms had doubled its monthly cryptocurrency mining productivity between January and July, mining 199 and 400 BTC, respectively, potentially as a result of the repression of miners in China.

According to the mining company, it currently has 10 farms in operation or under development in countries such as the United States, Argentina and Canada. At the time of writing, Bitfarms claims to have a mining capacity of 82 MW at 1.8 exahashes per second.

