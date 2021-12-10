The most devoted in this market are not shaking the pulse to represent Bitcoin as a “safe haven”, but the truth is that BTC is a volatile asset that does not necessarily mean that it is bad.

The most devout in this market do not tremble to represent Bitcoin as a “safe haven”. Apparently Bitcoin is a foolproof investment. Go up in the good. And go up in bad times. It rises during periods of prosperity and rises during crises. If inflation is high, the best option is Bitcoin. If inflation is low, the best option is still Bitcoin. The dollar is junk in all situations and Bitcoin is gold in all situations. Truth or fantasy? Fantasy. Bitcoin is not a panacea. The idealization of Bitcoin is a strategic mistake that hurts the most credulous. What is the truth? Bitcoin is highly volatile.

Be careful, “Volatile” is not synonymous with bad. There is no need to get defensive and start trolling. Volatile means that the price varies a lot. That is, it means that there is not much stability in its price. On the one hand, this explains profitability. And, on the other hand, this explains the risk. This is a relatively new, immature, temperamental, highly speculative, and risky market. Arrogance and dogmatic faith in the community is a sign of this insecurity. In other words, this is a teen market (a fighting cock on the outside, and a scary mouse on the inside). Volatility is the product of low liquidity. Also, we have a lot of young retailers trading on leverage and this is quite chaotic.

Read on: Opportunities from the future: Will the metaverse be the next big thing?

Where does this bit of “safe haven” come from? It comes from libertarians. Bitcoiners, in many ways, are heirs to the ultra-conservative libertarian narrative. According to this vision, the world (economically speaking) is very badly managed and the main culprits are progressives. In other words, the Keynesians. Fiat money is a total fraud. And state intervention in the economy is truly evil. Lor better is to leave everything to the free market. In this case, it is best to have a scarce currency such as gold. Nixon’s shock, obviously, was uNo big mistake. The first bitcoiners were anarcho-capitalist and libertarian computer scientists. So, we have the same narrative of the gold brooms, but with Bitcoin as the new protagonist.

What we have, then, is an ultra-conservative view of the economy. In other words, if fiat is a fraud and the whole system is about to collapse, Bitcoin (due to its fixed and scarce supply) is undoubtedly a “safe haven”. In other words, it is a “safe haven” against the systemic risk involved in having a soft currency economy. Bitcoin, despite its high volatility (in the short term), is safer than the dollar in the long term because the dollar will sooner or later collapse tragically. Well that’s the ultra-conservative view of the world.

Gold, traditionally, has been the favorite asset of pessimists. Gold is sold with fear. For this reason, it is the asset par excellence of the conservatives. Ironically, many gold bugs see Bitcoin as a fraud. Their conservatism does not allow them to accept a “new gold.” On the other hand, Bitcoin is represented as the “new gold”. And his narrative is quite conservative. But your community is not. In this case, we don’t have old curmudgeons talking about the end of the world. What we have, instead, are young futurists taking big risks because they want to grow financially at the pace of Flash. Gold is synonymous with stability. Bitcoin is synonymous with aggressive growth. From a financial point of view, they are opposites.

Read on: Reasons and Predictions: Why Does Bitcoin Price Fall?

However, How do investors react in times of uncertainty? During a crisis, the investor seeks safe haven in the dollar (cash or T-bonds). Equity assets are not safe because their value fluctuates. And we must remember that the commitments made are usually in legal tender. A business in the United States, for example. Wages are paid in dollars. Taxes are paid in dollars. Debts, rents, and expenses are in dollars. Then, In a time of panic, the wisest thing to do is to sell equity assets to ensure that commitments can be met. In other words, you have to have dollars available so as not to run the risk of default. Nobody wants to get caught up in a price crash and default on commitments. For this reason, the “safe haven” par excellence is the dollar.

Of course, the libertarian view directly contradicts the view of the average investor. The libertarian says: “No, it is impossible for the dollar to be a safe haven.” “The dollar is a fraud.” Here is the problem with dogmas. One thing is what is believed and quite another is reality. The blind libertarian bias. But there is the evidence. The public panics. The dollar goes up. T-bond buying goes viral. And the most speculative sectors of the economy collapse. Technology, crypto, etc. And the libertarian vision? Goodbye and thank you very much. People sell Bitcoin at a two-for-three, because people want their money in fiat because of its stability.

Read on: Bitcoin: Do we need Warren Buffett?

What we have is a clash of visions. The libertarian vision is the dominant one in the cryptocurrency market. But the evidence supports a more pragmatic view. Most investors instinctively understand that something strange is happening with the narrative of libertarians and their monetary revolution. Something does not add up. Many invest simply to make money. And it is already obvious that Bitcoin is not as safe as it is represented. Of course it is a highly volatile asset. Of course, investing in Bitcoin involves a very high risk. Buying Bitcoin with credit is not advisable. Why? If Bitcoin were a safe haven, the most sensible thing to do would be to buy with credit. But we well know that this is not the case. How can an asset that in a normal day lose more than 10% of its value be the safest asset in the world?

A couple of days ago, I sent BTC to buy something. By the third confirmation, he had already lost 5%. In a few days, my health insurance expires. I have saved the money in dollars. Why? I want to have the peace of mind that I am going to pay the established amount. If I choose to keep that money in Bitcoin, anything can happen. Who are we kidding? To say that Bitcoin is a “safe haven” is irresponsible. Bitcoin is a highly volatile asset. As simple as that. It is not a bad thing to die. Because we can learn to manage risk with very specific measures. But there is no point living in denial pretending that it is an ultra-safe asset. It is not. You can do the homework. Check the behavior of the dollar and T-bonds on the day of the big fall of Bitcoin. You will realize that Bitcoin does not benefit from pessimism. Bitcoin grows through optimism. It looks more like Tesla than gold. It had to be said and it was said.