It has been 13 years since the genesis block of the Bitcoin blockchain was created. To commemorate the occasion, Bitcoin’s (BTC) third largest whale appears to be back after the New Years celebration, having just completed the first sizeable purchase of 2022.

On Tuesday, the third largest Bitcoin address added 456 BTC at an average price of $ 46,363, which is equivalent to about $ 21 million, according to data from BitInfoCharts.

At press time, the whale owns 120,845.57 bitcoins worth more than $ 5.6 billion. The identity of the holder remains a mystery, but it appears that the entity is taking full advantage of the current price volatility. The cryptocurrency is down 1.7% in the last 24 hours and 8.9% in the last week, currently trading near $ 46,603.

Meanwhile, bearish factors plaguing the cryptocurrency market in late 2021 have persisted through the first week of 2022, after the price of Bitcoin fell below $ 47,000 on Saturday, while still facing major setbacks on shorter time frame charts.

Despite the short-term hurdles for Bitcoin, many investors remain bullish. The analyst and pseudonymous Twitter user GalaxyBTC shared recently this chart showing a possible breakout to the upside in the first quarter of 2022.

14-month chart of the BTC / USDT pair. Source: Twitter

