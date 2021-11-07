Real world use cases are one of the main adoption drivers for every crypto ecosystem, which is also true for the Bitcoin (BTC) network.. In the next seven days, The Bitcoin protocol will undergo a soft fork in the name of the Taproot update, which aims to improve the network’s privacy, efficiency, and smart contract capability.

Taproot is the first major Bitcoin update since August 2017, which saw the introduction of Segregated Witness (SegWit) and resulted in the launch of the Lightning Network. While the previous fork was primarily looking to fix the malleability of transactions and improve the scalability of the Bitcoin network, the Taproot update aims to revamp transaction efficiency, privacy, and support smart contract initiatives.

The Taproot update was set for implementation after achieving 90% consensus among Bitcoin miners (mining nodes). On the same day in June 2021, Bitcoin developer Hampus Sjöberg tweeted the announcement:

The Taproot soft fork will see the introduction of the Merkelized Abstract Syntax Tree (MAST), which introduces a condition that allows the sender and receiver to sign a settlement transaction together.

What’s more, Taproot will also implement Schnorr Signature, an algorithm that will allow users to aggregate multiple signatures into one for a single transaction, reducing the inherent visible difference between regular and multi-signature transactions.

The Schnorr signature scheme can also be used to modify the user’s public and private keys, in a way that can be verifiable to confirm the legitimacy of each transaction. Based on Taproot’s original January 2018 proposal submitted by Gregory Maxwell:

“I think this build will allow for the highest possible anonymity established for fixed-party smart contracts by making them look like the simplest payments possible. It achieves this without overhead in the common case, invoking incomplete or impractical techniques, requiring additional rounds of interaction between contract participants, and without requiring durable storage of other data. “

As of this writing, Taproot.Watch, a website created by Sjöberg, shows that the Taproot update will go live on November 14 after successfully minting 1020 blocks.

Last month, The daily settlement value of the Bitcoin network reached an all-time high after settling on-chain transactions worth USD 31 billion.

Compared to the beginning of 2020, the network’s daily settlement volume has increased 40 times, supported by the widespread adoption of Bitcoin in El Salvador and other jurisdictions.

There was $ 31 billion of value settled on the bitcoin network in a single day last week. This is an all-time high for a single day of settlement value. The global, decentralized payment system continues to become more dominant. (h / t @kerooke) pic.twitter.com/a6Q2FbPY3C – Pomp (@APompliano) October 10, 2021

$ 31 billion worth of value was settled on the bitcoin network in a single day last week. This is a historical peak for a single day of liquidation value. The global and decentralized payment system continues to be increasingly dominant.

“[La red de Bitcoin] it is currently doing ~ USD 190k per second. Compare this to $ 130,000 per second from Visa for US customers and $ 55,000 per second from Mastercard, ”according to On-chain analyst Willy Woo.

Keep reading: