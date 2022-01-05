A key Bitcoin (BTC) metric has just hit its lowest levels since the months after the market crash of March 2020.

What they pointed out Most popular analysts on January 5, Bitcoin’s RSI is printing a “hidden bullish divergence” on monthly time frames, and if it is true, they say, the result will be very pleasant for hodlers.

RSI falls below summer 2021 floor

Amid frustration over the lack of direction in the BTC / USD pair, it is no secret that a number of on-chain indicators have long demanded higher price levels.

The current $ 46,000 may slide further, but the classic RSI metric now shows how comparatively “oversold” Bitcoin is at that price.

“Bitcoin’s monthly RSI is currently lower than the May-July 2021 correction,” revealed popular analyst Matthew Hyland, referring to Bitcoin’s summer correction following the May mining exodus.

While that period sent the BTC / USD pair to $ 30,000 and the monthly RSI to around 60, now, the price is higher but the RSI is lower: only 58.95. The metric was lower only in September 2020, with BTC / USD hovering around the $ 10,000 level.

BTC / USD (Bitstamp) 1-month candlestick chart with RSI highlighted. Source: TradingView

Along with the 1-month lows, the monthly RSI is also printing a pattern that has only been observed once before, answered colleague and analyst TechDev.

“There has only been one other hidden monthly bullish divide in bitcoin history that I have been able to find. Let’s see if it confirms,” ​​he wrote.

The RSI is traditionally used to determine the degree of overbought or oversold of an asset at a given price point and has served Bitcoin particularly well in recent months.

In mid-October, for example, the RSI was at 68, TechDev noted that that level was still far from the point where Bitcoin hits long-term price highs.

Planning an outing

Bitcoin, for its part, hasn’t convinced everyone that the future is bright.

Some traders have high price targets that they say must be broken for the market to turn bullish.

Among them is Pentoshi, who has said he will only reassess the market significantly from a macro perspective once the $ 58,000-60,000 is back and held.

The market structure at the beginning of 2022, argues the analyst, is totally different from other moments in the period beginning in March 2020.

“The odds are not favorable, in my opinion. Although I think the first quarter offers some decent outings for many,” he concluded in a resume of its prospects for the beginning of the year.