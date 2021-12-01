In previous bull market cycles, there has been an appreciable correction before a rally at the end of the year, and if history repeats itself, it could happen again.

We have certainly experienced the correction: Bitcoin’s price hit an all-time high of about $ 69,000 on November 10 and has fallen by around 17% to current levels.

Some mainstream media outlets, such as Forbes, have opined that the current pullback has plunged markets back into bearish territory. with a rather salacious headline: “Has Bitcoin entered a bear market after falling 20% ​​from its all-time high?” in an article of November 30.

But the November slide was actually the weakest correction of 2021, overshadowed by Bitcoin’s huge 53.4% ​​correction in three months between April and July. The most recent correction in September was the second deepest, reaching 37% from the all-time high in April.

In its November 29 “Week Onchain” report, the analytics provider Glassnode argued that the current correction is just “business as usual for Bitcoin hodlers” hinting that it could soon be over. He also confirmed that this current market correction is actually “the least severe in 2021.”

Barring a stock market crash as the Omicron variant situation worsens, some believe we could be on track for a Santa Claus hike. It is a term of the stock market when prices rise during the last 5 trading days in December and the first 2 trading days in JanuaryHowever, it has also been observed in crypto markets in previous years and is often short for price spikes throughout December.

Last December saw a 47% rise in BTC prices for the entire month and December 2017 witnessed an 80% surge to a new all-time high at that time.. They were both in bull markets like today.

At the time of writing, BTC was trading at just over $ 57,000, so a Santa Claus rally similar to last year could send prices higher than $ 80,000 before the end of the year.

The co-founder of 8848 Invest, Nikita Rudenia, is also sure that a Santa Claus rally will happen, commenting:

Despite the obvious pullbacks so far, Bitcoin is still on track to close the year at $ 70,000 per coin and if this feat is accomplished, we could see the coin touch $ 75,000 in early 2022 before we have a important correction. “

Curiously, Ether is currently outperforming its expected performance. The ETH / BTC ratio is the highest it has been since mid-May at 0.082 BTC per ETH, or around 12 ETH per BTC according to CoinGecko. This could see ETH lead new price gains in December.

After delving into the on-chain patterns, Glassnode concluded that Bitcoin investors are in more profitable positions than during the September correction.

“Both long-term and short-term holders are holding more profitable supply than the September correction, which can generally be seen as constructive for the price.”

Glassnode reported that the total share of profitable supply in the hands of short-term holders has increased 60% since September. He summarized that “in bull market conditions, this combination tends to set a fairly constructive short-term outlook.”

Hopes for a Santa Claus rally are therefore starting to grow. This spike at the end of the year can be attributed to a number of factors, such as holiday cheer and increased liquidity due to holiday premiums.

Nevertheless, The new variant of Omicron could spoil the party if there is a major shock to global financial markets and more quarantines are applied or appear likely. According to Nasdaq, investors could stay away for now until more is known about the new viral strain.

Secondly, Bitcoin was trading at just $ 18,857 last year around this time.

Keep reading: