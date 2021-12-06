Bitcoin whales move new coins to exchanges repeating behavior prior to price drop to $ 42,000

Bitcoin (BTC) whales may be planning to sell in the short term as BTC price action struggles around $ 47,000.

In its daily market updates, QuickTake, on December 5, On-chain analytics firm CryptoQuant warned that high-volume movements on exchanges were increasing again.

Data Points to Whales Increasingly Eager to Sell

Highlighting its Ratio Exchange Whale metric, CryptoQuant deduced that major Bitcoin investors weren’t taking chances when it comes to short-term price action.

The Exchange Whale Ratio measures the size of the largest entries and exits of exchanges relative to total entries and exits.

Before Saturday’s drop to $ 41,900, the metric soared above the 0.95 high, and as of Monday, it is back in the same territory.

“Whales keep depositing BTC on exchanges. The Exchange Whale Ratio reached over 95% again,” CryptoQuant commented.

“The Taker Buy Sell Ratio remains negative, indicating that the futures market sentiment is bearish.”

As Cointelegraph reported, open interest in the futures markets fell dramatically at the end of last week, but there remains a debate as to whether the rinse was enough to save the price action from further losses.

Commented graph of the Bitcoin Exchange-Whale relationship. Source: CryptoQuant

“The period when most markets just wait for more drops to occur”, continuous the day Cointelegraph contributor Michaël van de Poppe on market sentiment.

“Like three weeks ago, most expected a parabolic race to take place in December.”

Exchanges Retake Overall BTC Losses

Moving on, CryptoQuant noted that exchange reserves had already returned to their long-term downtrend, having briefly rallied immediately before the crash.

“The futures market began to cool down as the estimated leverage ratio fell -22%,” he added.

Commented graph of the entries in the exchanges. Source: CryptoQuant

Over the past few days, smaller investors, by contrast, have gone increasing their positions, which is in contrast to the Bitcoin price corrections of early 2021.

