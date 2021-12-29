Could Retail Investors Bet On Bitcoin (BTC) Again? Data from Glassnode reveals that 913,000 new Bitcoin addresses were added from November to early December this year, which is an encouraging sign for a bullish 2022.

The analyst, On-Chain College, has shared some very interesting data on adoption by retailers and the possible start of broader adoption trends. The key data to close the year is that up to one million new participants joined the Bitcoin network in November.

Despite the short-term bearish price action, the avalanche Twitter shows that the macro outlook for BTC remains strong. According to the graph, from June 2020 to December 2021, the number of wallet addresses with a balance greater than zero has tended to rise from 30 million to touch 40 million wallets.

Glassnode describes the balance greater than zero metric as the number of unique addresses that own a positive number of coins. When the number tends to rise, new users enter the Bitcoin network.

When it tends to go down, as visualized by the orange line on the chart during May to July this year, it shows that users are emptying their wallets. By inference, the drop in wallet addresses is an indicator of downward price action.

In light of November’s new users, two questions arise:Is it an atypical phenomenon fueled by excitement after recently reaching an all-time high? Was it the start of a broader trend?

It’s encouraging to think that with Thanksgiving, holiday celebrations, and Omicron variant fears coming in November and December, potential investors have more opportunities to research Bitcoin and potentially invest.

The December reports support this claim, as changes in the balance of wallets with 1 BTC or less (which often suggest the existence of small investors) reached their highest level since March 2020.

However, there is a note of caution regarding the future of retail. William Clemente, often quoted by Cointelegraph and popular BTC analyst, tweeted a series of charts with the message “Retail interest in Bitcoin has practically disappeared since the spring.”

More evidence of retail activity is needed. Although it was widely reported in October that institutions are buying Bitcoin rather than gold, search data for the term “Bitcoin” in Google Trends is a quarter of what it was during the peak of December 2017. Evidently, the fever Retail for BTC is away for now.