Bitcoin Veterans Keep Selling Record Amounts of BTC Despite 70% Gains in 2021

Experienced Bitcoin (BTC) users have barely spent coins despite this year’s all-time highs of $ 69,000, as the data shows.

According to the Coin Days Destroyed (CDD) metric from on-chain analytics company Glassnode, Proportion of coins spent by veterans remains near record lows.

Strong hands meet throughout 2021

In the latest sign of conviction from those who invest and hold Bitcoin for several years, the CDD is extremely quiet.

The indicator refers to how long each BTC has been inactive each time it moves. This provides an alternative to simple volume measurements to determine market trends. A) Yes, older coins are more “important” than younger ones with a history of active movement.

“Despite a rise in recent months, the current value is still around historical lows”, summarized the UTXO Management Twitter account alongside a printout of the graph.

Coin Days Destroyed (CDD) commentary chart. Source: UTXO Management / Twitter

The data highlights that Since a spike in old hand sales after the BTC / USD pair crossed the 2017 all-time highs of $ 20,000 last year, strong hands have held firm.

Even the run to almost $ 70,000 failed to break the trend significantly, and the sale still seems to come from new entrants to the market.

Summer buyers are winter sellers

Another metric, Unchained Capital’s HODL Waves, confirms this: Coins purchased three to six months ago now represent the largest decline in global supply.

This implies that Sellers purchased their BTC between June and September of this year, during which time the BTC / USD pair fell to lows of $ 30,000.

HODL Waves chart of Bitcoin. Source: Unchained Capital

As Cointelegraph reported, clear distinctions between different groups of hodlers have long been under the microscope.

Even those who entered the market at $ 20,000 are backing down, as the BTC / USD pair looks like it will end 2021 around $ 20,000 higher than in early January.

Bitcoin is back in accumulation mode.

Meanwhile, UTXO Management Senior Analyst, Dylan LeClair noted last week that, overall, hodlers are adding to their positions this month..

