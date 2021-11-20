Bitcoin under $ 57 thousand USD Time to buy the DIP?

The crypto market is experiencing a correction that took Bitcoin around $ 57 thousand dollars, the indicators show that perhaps it is a good time to buy more BTC and take advantage of the market’s DIP.

Bitcoin whales are taking advantage of the market correction to hoard even more BTC.

The entire crypto market is undergoing what experts call a “correction.” Many are afraid, but The indicators show that perhaps it is a good time to buy more BTC and take advantage of the market’s DIP.

Since Bitcoin reached its new all-time high above $ 68,000, the price levels of the world’s first cryptocurrency have not stopped falling.

Source: CoinMarketCap

The reason, according to experts, this reduction is not due to any particular bad news but to an inherent and natural price correction, in which investors and large BTC capitals liquidate their positions to secure profits, which generates generalized selling pressures and in turn fear of the market.

#Bitcoin‘s volatility is about 7x higher than the S & P500’s. Normalizing for that, a 12% move in BTC would be equivalent to a 1.7% move in the SPY. These are not uncommon: since 2014, the SPY has moved more than 1.7% or less than -1.7% in 141 out of 1978 sessions (7.1% of total). pic.twitter.com/unjzBNE0ke – David Lawant (@dlawant) November 17, 2021

This can be seen in the “Fear and Greed” index which measures the sentiment of the BTC market.

Bitcoin Fear and Greed Index is 34 – Fear

Current price: $ 57,035 pic.twitter.com/ZpMEbo0D1t – Bitcoin Fear and Greed Index (@BitcoinFear) November 19, 2021

However, for whatever reason, the price levels have fallen and with it the entire market has followed, except for one or another important altcoin, especially those that have to do with Metaverses. Two of them $ MANA and $ SAND which have broken the downtrend, and have exploded positively.

But beyond what the market sentiment says, what do the graphs and indicators reveal about the future of the price of Bitcoin?

Moment of Panic or Dip Buying?

First of all, we want to express that it is never a time to panic. One of the tips that savvy equity investors always express, inside or outside the world of cryptocurrencies, is that panic clouds the senses and can lead us to make serious mistakes when selling or buying, in this case Bitcoin.

Now, knowing this, is it time to buy or sell BTC and take advantage of the DIP? According Lark davis, an expert in cryptocurrency investing with more than 685 thousand followers on Twitter, Bitcoin’s trend, if it continues bearish, could stop at $ 50 thousand dollars.

Would it be nice to see the daily close above $ 58,000, failure to do so could bring us back to the lower 50s.#bitcoin pic.twitter.com/C1AF1417cZ – Lark Davis (@TheCryptoLark) November 18, 2021

In addition, Lark has expressed on his Twitter account that he is not going to stop buying BTC in these normal times of correction, because the trend for the end of the year remains bullish.

Beyond the price charts

Recently, an indicator of the Bitcoin market has gained relevance again and is the “Non-liquid Bitcoin supply“, which refers to the amount of BTC that has been withdrawn from crypto exchanges, What Binance, Kucoin or Coinbase, and now they rest in cold wallets or in personal wallets.

Source: Glassnode.

The last time the amount of Bitcoin withdrawn from crypto exchanges reached a similar growth rate was in 2017, months before the exponential explosion in BTC prices that led to the world’s first cryptocurrency above $ 20,000 USD.

The question that may arise is Who is buying all this BTC and taking it off the exchanges? The answers is that, mainly, the Whales swith those responsible.

Now, all social networks are full of publications where it is observed as different Whales are taking advantage of the market correction to rack up even more Bitcoin.

According to Glassnode analysts This behavior of massive outflow of BTC from exchanges will generate a reduction in the demand for BTC on these platforms. Therefore, and by the law of the supply of demand, it could generate an increase in prices due to the reduction in supply.

“At the very least, we should expect a Bitcoin bounce in the next few days. Since also the indicators of “Short-term Bitcoin Investors” have fallen below 1. Which suggests that the last buyers are shedding their BTC at a loss, and when this occurs the pressures of BTC Sell are removed and a price reboundGlassnode pointed out.

Source: Glassnode

Are you ready to buy the DIP? Did you sell your BTC in this correction? Do you think Bitcoin will continue to decline?

