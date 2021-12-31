We grew 75% in 2021. To reach the goal of USD 100,000 per unit in 2022 we must grow just over 100%. That means that 2022 must be better than 2021. We must remember that 2021 was not as good as 2020.

Round numbers contain a huge psychological load. “$ 100K” sounds great in your ear. Certain. The goal was not met by the end of this year. But that does not mean that it will never be fulfilled. Obviously it is just a delay. It has been 21 months since that March 2020. Since then, the growth has been explosive. Of course, this has been a fairly exceptional bull cycle. We can’t really complain. We have grown a lot in a very short time. However, we still want more. Bitcoin to $ 100,000 in 2022?

We grew 75% in 2021. To reach the goal of $ 100,000 per unit in 2022 we must grow just over 100%. That means that 2022 must be better than 2021. We must remember that 2021 was not as good as 2020. And this has an answer: The Federal Reserve of the United States. Like it or not, the Reserve has the upper hand right now. In other words, monetary policy is governed by the markets. As simple as that. It is the gasoline of the economy.

Read on: Nixon Shock, Inflation, and Bitcoin: What’s the Problem with the Economy?

Traditionally, January is much better at measuring sentiments for the year ahead. But if we are guided by this December, it could be said that pessimism is greater than the previous one. A year ago, the atmosphere was totally different. Optimism was everywhere. And there was money everywhere. As the months went by, things got complicated. It was not a bad year. In fact, it was a very good year. But it was quite a volatile year due to multiple setbacks.

It is very rare for analysts in this space to talk about the macroeconomic situation. For some strange reason, almost everyone choruses in the same thing. There is always talk of deposits in exchanges, futures, number of portfolios, supply, flow, etc. However, the crypto world is blind to the influence of the Federal Reserve. It seems that it will be a family secret. There is no talk of monetary policy. There is no talk of the stock markets. There is no talk of T-bonds. Yes there is a lot of talk about inflation. Bitcoin is said to be an excellent hedge for inflation. Ironically, every time the inflation rate shoots up, the price of Bitcoin plummets. But nobody points out the contradiction.

I think this strange delusion is due to an ideological issue. The bitcoin narrative is a copy and paste of the libertarian gold broom narrative. What many bitcoiners did was cross out the word gold and replace it with the word bitcoin. And we must remember that the libertarian narrative has been frozen for almost a century. In this case, the Federal Reserve is the cause of all evil. And gold (bitcoin) is salvation. According to this view, the issue of currency generates inflation. And people to escape inflation take refuge in a hard currency like gold (Bitcoin). This is a closed universe. That’s the way things are, period. If the evidence contradicts this narrative, well, the evidence is ignored. Ideology is more important than reality.

Read on: “Bitcoin Will Replace the Dollar”: Possibility or Delusion?

Now, we remove the ideological component from the equation. What does the evidence tell us? Well, it tells us that we have a highly speculative market full of highly volatile assets. The gains may be spectacles, but the instability is phenomenal. In other words, a lot of opportunity. A lot of risk. Naturally, this market is teeming with venture capitalists, robinhood traders, retailers, state-of-the-art family offices, and tech-savvy institutions. What we have is a Silicon Valley / Wall Street on steroids. The old conservative invests in gold. The ambitious young man invests in crypto. The libertarian narrative simply does not fit reality. In practice, Bitcoin is more like Tesla than gold.

The data confirm the above. For example. Inflation skyrockets. And investors worry. In seconds, the tech sector takes a hit and T-bond purchases are on the rise. What does Bitcoin do? Collapses. Why? Well, because in times of uncertainty investors become conservative and seek refuge in stable assets. As simple as that.

Why did Bitcoin stop rising in November-December? Inflation has gotten out of control and the Fed will have to raise rates earlier than anticipated. It’s official now. Otherwise, the goal would have been possible. Bitcoin needs abundant liquidity to climb. Bitcoin is a consequence of the optimism of a bull cycle. As a result, a liquidity cut by the monetary authorities is fatal. We must never forget that Bitcoin is a code that represents an exchange rate. Its price depends on the abundance of capital in circulation. There must be a lot of greed in the environment.

Another phenomenon at stake in the case of Bitcoin. Retailers are obviously getting bored with Bitcoin and looking for more exciting assets to invest in. Altcoins, NFTs, DeFi, etc. Much capital is being withdrawn from Bitcoin to go newer. Retailers don’t want to earn 2X a year. They want to earn 2X a month. They are looking for projects with returns of 1000% in a few months. I am afraid that Bitcoin is the conservative asset of the lot.

Read on: The Analyst Problem: Why Did The Predictions Fail?

Hopes. We can have growth despite the liquidity cuts, if we can control the virus and obtain an increase in corporate income. In other words, a slower growth than that registered in previous years does not imply that the upward cycle has ended. Sure, it’s possible for Bitcoin to break its all-time high ($ 69K) this year. We must be very aware of the evolution of bitcoin ETFs. Of course it is possible that the current nervousness will pass. And, as the months go by, the markets get more clarity. In other words, it would not be foolish to expect waves of optimism in the coming year.

Many people are promising a Bitcoin at $ 100,000 for the next quiet year of life. Promising is easy. Of course, spirits rise with optimistic predictions. But these predictions are more promotional campaigns. We are not saying here that it is not possible to reach 100K. Of course it is possible. But it won’t be easy. We must consider the possibility of a lower goal. And, above all, we must remember that, sooner or later, we will have a downward cycle. Many live on promises because their businesses depend on keeping audiences buoyant. But as investors it is always healthy to be a little more skeptical. Patience, gentlemen.