Rising inflation and the devaluation of the dollar have boosted the value of Bitcoin, which is increasingly strengthening its position as an investment haven.

The second day of LABITCONF has started with four strong presentations that have made us think about the future of Bitcoin, the safety of the dollar, the path of CBDC, and where inflation will take us.

It is no secret to anyone that the global financial system has plunged into a strong economic crisis, which, although it had been predicting for a long time, the arrival of the coronavirus pandemic accelerated the path and Although many markets were affected, that of cryptocurrencies has had its best performance in recent years thanks to the fact that they are increasingly perceived as a reserve in times of crisis.

This characteristic was analyzed throughout the presentations ” Unlimited Printing, Debt and Power vs Bitcoin“,” Bitcoin as a universal income and engine of social and economic development” and “Bitcoin as a universal income and engine of social and economic development”.

Bitcoin a refuge from inflation

For a long time it has been questioned whether Bitcoin will displace not only gold as a reserve, but also the dollar, and apparently, this doubt is being put aside because inflation is leading people to bet their money on Bitcoin and other cryptocurrencies while the purchasing power of fiat money is less.

This point was touched by the analyst Max Keizer, in the presentation “Unlimited Printing, Debt and Power vs Bitcoin” who made the strong statement that “All fiat money will go to zero so all governments will migrate to Bitcoin as a reserve”. This migration will bring with it what Kaiser called the “hash war”, a battle in which nations “will compete for the mining of Bitcoin and its accumulation”

The analyst pointed out that what really supports the dollar are “men with guns”Therefore it is a lie that we will be protected in an inflationary world since in the end the paper will lose its purchasing power and while the dollar goes to zero “Bitcoin has a mathematical guarantee that it will always increase its purchase guarantee”

The world is plunged each time into a severe financial crisis. 40% of the money that is printed in North America has been made in the last 18 months and the Central Banks took the interest rates to almost 0%. Keizer stated that these financial policies have led to more than four trillion dollars being lost in interest, which means that people who are saving waiting for a new future have no interest.

“Inflation is going to destroy countries and that is why Bitcoin is around $ 60 thousand dollars already, while all currencies are on the way to collapse.”Pointed out Max Keizer.

Following the inflation-Bitcoin relationship Aaron Koenig’s Bitcoin and Blockchain, commented during his participation in the forum “Bitcoin as universal income and engine of social and economic development” that we They have led people to believe that inflation is a crisis of the moment but the reality is that inflation is a hidden tax that is dangerous and destroys all confidence in the economies.

For Koenig, it is necessary to educate people about what inflation really is and get the government out of the monetary system. Just as the government-church duo was separated, for Koening the separation of the state-financial system will be a puff for the economy, however, while this comes “Bitcoin is a tool against inflation.”

Bitcoin, the freedom of money

Max Keizer highlighted within the advantages of Bitcoin the fact that it is portable, cannot be confiscated and cannot be censored, which translates into independence and the de-monopolization of money.

“Those who do not like Bitcoin is because they have not studied it”Pointed out the analyst.

Diego Gutierrez Zaldivar, founder of IOV Labs, addressed this same idea of ​​financial freedom and money de-monopolization at the conference. “Bitcoin as universal income and engine of social and economic development.”

Zaldivar pointed out that “Bitcoin creates options in a world where there were no options where money was controlled by governments, legal institutions and intermediaries ” that is why “Bitcoin is the foundation of a new financial system”Which allows open and inclusive peer-to-peer trading.

Bitcoin as savings

Something that has become clear in the face of the growing crisis as a result of the pandemic is the value of Bitcoin and other cryptocurrencies such as savings systems or a haven in times of crisis, about this item Josef Tětek from SatoshiLabs pointed out that Bitcoin gives us the possibility to save and improve our purchasing power.

Tětek pointed out that free circulation will make it more feasible to have it on hand for savings, so policies such as those taken by the government of El Salvador, the country where LABITCONF 2021 is taking place, will help the growth of the cryptocurrency.

For his part, Stephan Livera from Swan International noted that Bitcoin is the ideal alternative to saving since it allows you to save and plan for the long term.

But faced with these positions, the question arose, how can a person who lives from day to day save in Bitcoin given its high value? Faced with this question, Livera pointed out that it is necessary to change the system so that people have better purchasing power and can start saving, position that was supported by Koenig when declaring necessary the separation of the State-Financial System.

Will CBDC be a competition for Bitcoin?

One of the big questions in the ecosystem is whether the cryptocurrencies issued by central banks will represent a competition for Bitcoin, but it seems that the answer is no.

One reason is that CBDCs are no different than fiat money and Like circulating money, Central Bank Crypto Currencies can be created without limit, as Max Keizer pointed out, therefore there is no profit whatsoever, making the limited existence characteristic of Bitcoin, place the leading cryptocurrency above the core currencies.

“CBDCs will not prevent inflation starting with the fact that governments will be able to create all the digital currencies they want”Stated Carlos Maslatón, technical analyst of financial markets.

Maslaton also noted that CBDCs are an extension of the current system so there is no difference. On the contrary State cryptocurrencies represent a risk in terms of our freedoms since they will allow the government to monitor our activities 100%.

For his part Gabriel Kurman from IOV Labs pointed out that for CBDCs to be successful it is necessary that there be trust in the government, if this does not exist they will not be trusted, whether in paper money or blockchain, Taking the Petro as an example.

However, for Kuram not everything is negative since he sees in the central cryptocurrencies the possibility of creating a bridge between Bitcoin and the traditional financial system.

These are some of the positions that have been shared in the first hours of the second day of conferences of LABITCONF 2021, we are left with a phrase from Max Keizer to close:

“You don’t change to Bitcoin, Bitcoin changes you”

