EFE.- Bitcoin, the best-known cryptocurrency, was clinging to the $ 48,000 level this Saturday after suffering a sharp fall of close to 16% in 24 hours, following the massive sales of the stock markets.

At 2:00 p.m. GMT, bitcoin was at $ 48,026 after falling below 46,000 during the American morning, a far cry from the 56,000 it had when the day began on Friday on Wall Street.

According to analysts, the recent movement of the virtual currency coincides with a greater rejection of risk assets generated by the identification of the omicron variant of the coronavirus, which has affected global markets this week.

Read: Merkel addresses one last message to the Germans and calls them to get vaccinated

Other cryptocurrencies such as Ethereum, the second most used virtual currency, have been dragged down, which lost the threshold of 3,500 dollars and now goes back to 4,000; and other popular ones like Doge, Solana or Shiba Inu.

The value of bitc, in today is 30% lower than the all-time high of $ 69,000 that it reached in early November.

Follow the information about the economy and the business world in Forbes Central America