Bitcoin surpasses the $ 51,000 level as the dollar strengthens against the euro

Bitcoin (BTC) regained its bullish strength after regaining the $ 50,000 level last week and continued to hold the psychological level as support on December 27. Meanwhile, its rival for the biggest safe-haven spot, the US dollar, also bounced off a critical price floor, hinting that it would continue to rally through 2022.

Triangle break

The US Dollar Index (DXY), which measures the strength of the dollar against a basket of major foreign currencies, has been trending towards the top of a “symmetrical triangle” pattern on its daily chart.

In doing so, the index has been treating the structure’s lower trend line as its solid support level, thus hinting that its next breakout would be resolved to the upside.

DXY daily price chart with symmetric triangle setup. Source: TradingView

If a breakout of a symmetrical triangle occurs, the technical profit target for the bulls will be as high as the maximum distance between the upper and lower trend lines of the structure when measured from the breakout point.. That puts the dollar on track to roughly 97.80 in the next session.

Weaker Euro Behind Dollar Strength

The bullish outlook for the dollar appears against the prospects of the Federal Reserve’s “tapering” plans. In particular, The US central bank signaled in early December its willingness to tighten its ongoing monetary policy faster than expected, adding that it would continue with three rate hikes in 2022.

Meanwhile, the recent strength in the dollar index, in part, was due to an ongoing cash glut in the eurozone. A wave of stimulus programs launched by the European Central Bank (ECB) in the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic left eurozone banks with a surplus of cash, noted financial researcher FactSet.

Daily price chart of the EUR / USD pair with its downtrend since May 2021. Source: TradingView

As a result, these banks have now been exchanging their extra euros for dollars through the Fed’s reverse buyback facility, which offers them 0.05% interest for cash parking, which is better than short European government debt. term that comes with negative returns.

On December 20, nearly $ 1.7 trillion flowed into the Fed’s buyback line, the highest one-day cash injection to date.

Daily entries to the Fed’s reverse repurchase facility have increased since May 2021. Source: Federal Reserve Bank of New York

Bitcoin Summer Fractal Anticipates Uptrend

Bitcoin’s latest surge above $ 51,000 comes as its price tests a multi-month rising trend line for support, as shown in the chart below.

Daily price chart of the BTC / USD pair with ascending trend line support. Source: TradingView

Nonetheless, the price of BTC is now facing resistance at its 50-day exponential moving average (50-day EMA). The same velvet wave was instrumental in limiting Bitcoin’s bounce attempts in November. So the chances of the bulls reeling under their pressure are high.

But in longer periods of time, there are chances that Bitcoin will continue its bull run beyond 2022. For example, an independent market analyst, Rekt Capital, highlighted that the cryptocurrency repeated a trend from its May-July session that then sent its prices to an all-time high of $ 69,000.

“Bitcoin continues to consolidate within a range formed by two bull market EMAs: the 21-week green EMA resistance and the 50-week blue EMA support”, explained the pseudonymous analyst, adding:

“Bitcoin formed a similar range within these two EMAs earlier this year in May (orange circle).”

BTC / USD weekly price chart with “bull market EMA” fractal. Source: TradingView

On the other hand, if Bitcoin breaks below its 50-week EMA, its probability of testing its 200-week orange EMA will increase based on a similar fractal.

Weekly price chart of the BTC / USD pair with support of the 200-week EMA. Source: TradingView

The 200-week EMA is currently hovering around $ 24,250.

Each investment and commercial movement involves a risk, you must do your own research when making a decision.

