Bitcoin suffers correction and falls below $ 60 thousand USD

Since last November 15, Bitcoin has started a race to the bottom.

Some expect BTC to drop below $ 55,000 a unit.

The crypto asset Bitcoin is not in a good time, as having presented a promising path to the upside, the digital currency has once again hit a bump on its way to the rise.

According to the medium Cryptonomist, The value of the coin presented a break of $ 64.8 thousand dollars on November 15, which occurred exactly before the close of the daily / weekly candle close on November 14. Satoshi Nakamoto’s coin value failed to sustain that tipping point, which is why it ended Monday with a bearish engulfing candle of $ 1,909.

This can be much better understood through a BTC / USD chart made by Mrcryptotracker, which clearly shows the level of difficulty of the current position in the daily time field.

The fall of Bitcoin has not stopped and its price has oscillated in the last two days between $ 61 and $ 59 thousand dollars. Enthusiasts of the so-called “digital gold” really need to send the value of the crypto currency above that pattern again and go higher or else the bears will have a new opportunity for the asset to visit $ 55 thousand dollars again.

Needless to say, the Bitcoin bears are currently reveling in the Bitcoin RSI showdown, and Bitcoin’s size is still not strong enough to support higher-cost bullish impulses.

The mix of Bitcoin’s current growing gap [con una falsa ruptura], a reasonably fragile RSI and a decline in volume has caused the scenario to turn captivating from the point of view of bulls and bears alike.

Another sector that market competitors should take into account is the level of $ 63,588 which was preserved in five of the last six days, along with a relevant degree of inflection in the BTC / USD chart of 240 minutes.. About, The Fear and Greed Index is currently 52 Neutral.

Bitcoin Fear and Greed Index is 52 – Neutral

Current price: $ 60,772 pic.twitter.com/hKBCNFPQpc – Bitcoin Fear and Greed Index (@BitcoinFear) November 17, 2021

Nakamoto’s crypto asset last day value category is $ 63,562 – $ 63,359 and its last week price range is $ 63,091 – $ 68,640. In the same way, the price level of a year of BTC is $ 15,906 – $ 69,044.

It should also be said that the value of Bitcoin on November 16, 2020 was $ 15,984. The distributed value of Nakamoto’s asset for the last month is $ 62,686. On November 16, Bitcoin [-2,92%] closed its daily candle with a price of $ 63,562 dollars and for the first time in 72 hours in the red.

Ethereum

For its part, the value of Crypto asset Ether is in a situation very similar to that of Bitcoin, since it was located at $ 4.5 thousand dollars last November 15 to start a bearish race and located in a range between $ 4.3 thousand and $ 4 thousand dollars.

In this regard, the following ETH / USD 1D chart clearly shows that the value of the crypto asset Ether today honors its trend line in the daily time environment. This line has its origins in the last days of October and, in addition to some momentum candles below, the value of ETH has been able to trade above the line tab.

Given the strengthening of this growing and seemingly narrow channel, Bullish enthusiasts for this coin are pinning their hopes that the next move will be another rally from the bottom of the current trend to the upside.

To achieve its mission of launching the value of the digital currency very high, the upper part of this channel will allow an Ether price close to $ 5,000 to appear.

It should be noted that obviously bearish virtual currency enthusiasts for their part, are trying to break this trend and send the value of ETH below the $ 4.5 thousand line. Therefore, the bears will have to put all their effort to prevent it from being left out of the rising channel to the downside with a breakout of the model below $ 4.6 thousand dollars.

Likewise, the one-day value of this coin is $ 4,543- $ 4,770 and its price range for the last week is $ 4,528 – $ 4,849, while the price value level a year of Ether is $ 448.17 to $ 4,878.

Its price on November 16 of last year was around $ 449.21, while the average value of ETH over the last month is $ 4,320. On November 16, Ether presented a daily candle close of $ 4,563 in addition to having reported red numbers for the fourth day.

It might interest you: