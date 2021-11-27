Bitcoin sentiment is contrary to reality, while $ 53,000 level triggers 'extreme fear'

Bitcoin (BTC) has stabilized at around the $ 55,000 level after dropping $ 6,000 in a single day, but crypto market sentiment is still in shock.

According to the Crypto Fear & Greed index as of November 27, the emotions are now scarier since the end of September.

Crypto sentiment dives into ‘extreme fear’

Fear & Greed, which takes a number of factors to calculate a standardized sentiment score for crypto markets from 1 to 100, currently sits at 21.

Friday took its toll on the metric, with the score more than half in 24 hours from its previous position of 47.

These two readings correspond to the feeling that goes from “neutral” to “extreme fear”, completely missing the “fear” zone.

Crypto Fear & Greed Index. Source: Alternative.me

While it is a reaction expected, the apparent upset of the emotional state of market participants is becoming a source of amusement for some household names.

Investor and businessman Alistair Milne pointed out that “extreme fear” is not an appropriate reaction to trading the BTC / USD pair at $ 54,000. In fact, the last time Bitcoin’s spot price was at those levels was mid-October, Fear & Greed measured 78, also known as “extreme greed” territory.

“So scared and we are at USD 54,000. Wild”, summarized.

On September 30, when the index last reached 21/100, the BTC / USD pair was trading at around $ 43,800 on Bitstamp.

BTC / USD (Bitstamp) 1-day candlestick chart. Source: TradingView

Funding rates experience an overnight reset

As Cointelegraph reported, the latest and deepest phase of the BTC price correction came when traders’ habits on exchanges remained curiously upbeat.

Funding rates, which were positive despite Friday’s move, showed market expectations for a quick recovery.

Nevertheless, As of this writing, it appears that the trip to lows of $ 53,500 was enough to reset the mood – funding rates are back to normal and showing no bullish bias.

Bitcoin funding rate chart. Source: Coinglass

However, as analytics firm Delphi Digital noted this week, funding is still lower relative to the first half of 2021, and this may indicate a lack of overall direction.

“Funding rates remain low in futures markets. This could be a sign that short-term leveraged traders are still undecided on direction.” they said researchers to Twitter followers.