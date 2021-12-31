Bitcoin rises after slide to $ 46,000 as 'floor' continues into 2022

Bitcoin (BTC) rebounded from new lows on December 30, as markets remained undecided about its year-end trajectory.

BTC / USD (Bitstamp) 1-hour candlestick chart. Source: TradingView

USD 46,000 may not be the floor

Data from Cointelegraph Markets Pro and TradingView showed the BTC / USD pair bouncing to $ 47,731 on Bitstamp, reversing almost all of the previous day’s losses.

Before the opening of Wall St., The pair was still above the $ 47,000 mark, as traders warned, however, that the choppy BTC price action was not over yet.

“Markets quite boring lately. Just a process of hitting the floor for Bitcoin”, summarized Cointelegraph contributor Michaël van de Poppe.

“We are retesting the 46,000 level as support, it bounced, but we may need to get liquidity below lows before we do some bull runs again.”

That liquidity was between $ 44,000 and $ 45,000 on the day, and Bitcoin had firmly reestablished its range limited by the resistance of $ 53,000 and above earlier in the week.

In a context of low liquidity holidays, the potential for strong upward or downward movements remained.

“Along with a high possibility of a reduction in leverage, we also have an overall decrease in trading volume.”on-chain analytics firm Glassnode noted in the latest issue of its weekly newsletter, The Week Onchain.

“Calmer trading activity is typical towards the end of the year, however, in an average of 7 days, futures market volumes have decreased by 16% to date. Thinner volume and rising open interest (on a concentrated exchange) is a combination that may be conducive to at least a localized leverage contraction over the next several weeks. “

That contraction, veteran trader Peter Brandt argued this week, has yet to occur.

It is not all calm between traders

As Cointelegraph reported, it was the macro markets that were in the headlines after Christmas with new, albeit dubious, all-time highs.

At the same time, Institutional interest in Bitcoin appears comparatively low, characterized by the disappointing performance of the first exchange-traded fund (ETF) of US Bitcoin futures.

“Total open interest in futures has nearly doubled this year, increasing by $ 9.57 billion (97%) to a total of $ 18.87 billion. This week alone has seen an increase of about $ 2.5 billion in open interest, mainly led by traders on Binance. ”Nonetheless, Glassnode noted.

Bitcoin futures open interest chart. Source: Coinglass

Binance’s BTC balance increased throughout December, possibly due to the migration of Chinese users from Huobi Global.

