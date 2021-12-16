Bitcoin Rises Above $ 49,000 Following Federal Reserve Announcement To Raise Interest Rates In 2022

Bitcoin (BTC) surged more than $ 2,000 on December 15 as markets quickly reacted to news that the United States Federal Reserve would raise interest rates and reduce its bond purchase program beginning in 2022.

1-hour candlestick chart for the BTC / USD (Bitstamp) pair. Source: TradingView

“More or less what we were thinking”

Data from Cointelegraph Markets Pro and TradingView showed that BTC / USD reached $ 49,310 on Bitstamp, its highest level since Sunday when the price briefly surged above $ 50,000 Mar.

The boost came after the Federal Reserve hinted that it could raise its benchmark interest rate three times next year, beating investors’ expectations. The pace of the reduction in asset purchases will also increase, the central bank said.

Previously, concern was that these plans would have a negative impact on both traditional and crypto markets, as the “easy” availability of liquidity was running out. However, it seems that the information has cleared the uncertainty about this policy.

“From an equities standpoint, now they just have to focus on earnings, margins and growth,” CNBC said, quoting Jim Caron, senior portfolio manager and chief strategist for Morgan’s global fixed income team. Stanley Investment Management.

“It’s kind of a sigh of relief for the equity market, which thought it could be a lot more aggressive. It’s pretty much what we were thinking anyway.”

With this, the S&P 500 added modest gains, while altcoins joined Bitcoin to rise just under 5%. At the time of writing, the BTC / USD pair was consolidating around $ 49,000.

BREAKING: FED keeps its interest rate at 0-0.25% as it is committed to employing the full range of instruments available to help the US economy. Which means. The bull market continues for #Bitcoin. – Michaël van de Poppe (@CryptoMichNL) December 15, 2021

Popular analysts remained cautious. While Cointelegraph collaborator Michaël van de Poppe kept up After the bottom of BTC was touched on December 4, William Clemente chose not to advise a market entry at current prices.

“My gut has been telling me to buy BTC, but sticking with my plan to be a buyer at the confirmation of $ 53,000. I must follow the plan,” He said to your Twitter followers.

$ V53,000 would mark a departure from the most recent range for December, also returning Bitcoin to a market capitalization valuation of $ 1 trillion.

Ethereum exceeds $ 4,000

The largest-cap altcoins continued to be led by Solana (SOL), which capitalized on previous earnings to deliver 14% daily growth at the time of writing.

Ethereum (ETH), the largest altcoin by market capitalization, rallied back to the $ 4,000 mark during its own Federal Reserve-induced rally.

ETH / BTC (Bitstamp) 1-month candlestick chart. Source: TradingView

Against Bitcoin, ETH again surpassed the 0.08 BTC mark after hitting local lows of 0.078 earlier in the day.