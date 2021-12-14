The price of Bitcoin (BTC) could see its last day of decline as Buyers are lining up to take advantage of Wednesday’s Federal Reserve meeting.

On December 14, bids began to surge on the large exchange Bitfinex. in an obvious sign that the market believes that the BTC / USD pair is destined to win.

Is it time to “sell on the rumor, buy on the news”?

The Fed will give key information on the future of asset purchases -a form of quantitative easing (QE) – as well as inflation at the meeting, and the stakes are increasing on the on-chain impact for both crypto and traditional markets.

Bitfinex order book data suggests that Bitcoin traders are considering the opportunity to “buy the news.”

Bitfinex makes offers. There are a lot of low priced retail sales ahead of the FOMC meeting with negative funds across the board. It feels like we are going to have a “buy with the news” event #Bitcoin $ BTC

As Cointelegraph reported, The Fed’s tapering of its asset purchases effectively limits the availability of “easy” money, and accelerating the process could put pressure on risky assets like Bitcoin until a policy relaxation returns.

But nevertheless, In the short term a buy would echo the events of last month’s inflation data, producing a striking but short-lived momentum for BTC.

Bitfinex traders are lurking in a zone between $ 44,500 and $ 46,000 on Tuesday, with the spot price currently at $ 46,800 after a day of losses.

“I think the FOMC has a good chance of being a ‘sell on the rumor, buy on the news’ event,” added analyst William Clemente.

“You have to align that with the return of illiquid bidding to yearly highs and some great Bitfinex deals coming up. Just wait for $ 53,000 to start bidding. I’m happy to miss some of the move and essentially pay for confirmation. . “

Bitcoin traders are anything but tame

On the other hand, Signs continue to appear on exchange order books that whales are getting increasingly bearish.

What points out Material Scientist, creator of the on-chain analysis resource Material Indicators, high volume traders have been selling continuously since October.

“They haven’t bought a single drop since October and have been selling directly on TWAP the entire time.”Material Scientist commented on Twitter.

Some exceptions have made headlines, and whales – the cohort with the largest volume of stock market activity – have shown an interest in buying. However, according to the data, resistance at $ 60,000 keeps increasing over time.

“We have yet to see that during any of BTC’s crashes in the last month it was bought with real conviction,” added Material Indicators in another post.

